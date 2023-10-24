 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung’s incredible outdoor TV is heavily discounted

Briley Kenney
By
Samsung The Terrace outdoor-ready QLED smart TV lifestyle image on patio.
Samsung

If you have a gorgeous patio, you should make use of it as much as possible. Eat meals out there, hang out by a fire pit with family, read a book on lazy Sunday mornings. Watching TV out there seems like an obvious option, but modern TVs and direct sunlight don’t mix very well. Most standard QLED or OLED TVs only get so bright, and they are easily obscured by the sun. Thankfully Samsung manufactures a TV for just such an occasion.

The Terrace, by Samsung, is built specifically for outdoor settings. They are extra bright, glare resistant, and weatherproof for the occasional sprinkle or humid day. They come with a hefty price tag though. But right now Samsung is having a sale on The Terrace models, with price cuts as steep as $3,000 off the 75-inch model. They’re still going to cost you several thousand, but for for a big purchase like this, any four-digit discount is something to be thankful for. Let’s walk through the advantages of an outdoor TV. You can also check out the sale for yourself at the link below.

Recommended Videos

Why you should buy a Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor-ready TV

Thanks to QLED technology you get 100% color volume with the Quantum Dot system, for an incredibly clear and vibrant picture. But with most TVs, if you place them outside, even under shade or without direct sunlight, the picture is difficult to see, even at full brightness. That’s not the case here with Samsung’s The Terrace TVs, as they were made for the great outdoors. They come with IP55 dust and water resistance, but also wide-angle viewing angles and anti-glare support depending on what kind of sun exposure you can expect. You can choose between partial sun or full sun models, the latter meant for direct sunlight beaming down onto the screen.

Samsung The Terrace Partial Sun models come in , at $500 off, , at $1,000 off, and 75 inches, which is currently sold out. For the Full Sun variety, you can choose between at a whopping $3,500 off, or  at $4,000 off. Needless to say, those savings are incredible for any TV let alone someone you can use or mount outside.

Of course, they’re also smart TVs with streaming support right out of the box through Samsung’s Tizen platform. You can stream all your favorite shows or movies across Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and much more. But what you’re more concerned with is the live sports and the next big game. Those are available through your preferred providers, like NFL Sunday Ticket. 4K AI upscaling ensures even standard high-definition content looks fantastic at all times. Plus, with tap-to-mirror functionality, you can beam your favorite mobile apps and content right to the TV with the tap of your phone — you will need a Samsung Galaxy device running a minimum of Android 8.1.

It doesn’t matter which model you choose; they’re all excellent for outdoor viewing. It’s also one of the best ways, bar none, to catch a game outside — in the comfort of your own home, with fresh air, lots of snacks, and cold beverages. You can also have some company join you for a great barbecue or sports party. It’s your call.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Yes, there are real rules for skiing and snowboarding — here they are
Prevent accidents and ski or snowboard more with these safe rules
Skiing Snowboarding Lake Louise Ski Resort Canada

It's generally acknowledged that skiing and snowboarding can be dangerous sports. Heck, any sport where you hurtle down the mountain propelled by gravity will have the potential for injury; that's why we always recommend wearing a helmet. We're not trying to put you off on your ski holiday here, but it's always good to be aware of the potential risks of the sport.

Crashes are an unavoidable reality of learning to ski or snowboard, and even experienced skiers and snowboarders will fall as they push their abilities on new slopes. What is avoidable, though, is crashing into other hill users or having them crash into you. The worst accidents I've seen on the slopes have been caused by someone riding completely out of control, usually because they've put themselves on a higher level of ski run than they were ready for.

Read more
Burton Step-On bindings review: The Step-On Loback may make you rethink your entire snowboard setup
This is what we really think of Burton's Loback Step-On snowboard bindings
Burton Loback Step-On

When people talk about snowboarding, they tend to focus on the board itself. How flexible it is, its shape, and length. The purpose of the snowboard. How many snowboards are in their quiver, and the specific scenarios and conditions for each board. They tend to focus a lot of energy on whether the board is letting them down when they don’t have a great day on the mountain.

It’s a fair line of thinking. Sometimes, you’re on the wrong board. Most of the time, this isn’t the case. Most snowboarders have a traditional camber board, likely purchased because they like the graphics — and camber boards are great for most riding scenarios.

Read more
The 5 best hotels for IKON pass holders this ski and snowboarding season
Rest is important, too!
A man walks up a mountain in deep snow with a snowboard.

The Ikon Pass is widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive ski passes worldwide, giving skiers and snowboarders access to more than fifty resorts and some of the best snow on the planet. With just a single ticket, you get unlimited access to the sixteen ikon pass resorts, including Palisades Tahoe, Steamboat, and Mammoth Mountain, as well as seven days each at some of the most iconic ski resorts in the US — Aspen Snowmass, Jackson Hole, Alta Ski Area, to name a few. You can also experience skiing in Canada, Japan, and Europe.

Although it pains us to admit it, there is more to a skiing or snowboarding holiday than just the snow. Before you open that email browser to tell us we're wrong, think about this: what would your ski holiday be without boasting about how you had the best line of the day over some après ski? And if you don't get proper rest, what will happen to your riding? We don't know about you, but we're not eighteen anymore and can't jump up after a night on our buddy's sofa, wade through empty cans, and hit the slopes. We need a proper hotel with proper facilities, and these are the five best hotels on offer at US Ikon Pass destinations.

Read more