The Hiland 27.5 Inch Mountain Bike is already a great value for a beginner mountain bike, with its high-quality ultralight aluminum frame and inner wire design, making it easy to navigate rough terrain. This Black Friday, the Hiland mountain bike is even more affordable at 20% off for Prime members. Regularly $486, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday the bike is on sale for just $389.

The Hiland mountain bike is already a steal without the additional discount. Mountain bikes can be quite pricey due to the need to stand up to the kind of aggressive riding and bumpy terrain they’re designed to handle. This mountain bike’s brake system consists of a double hydraulic disc-brake, along with 27-speed shifters that ensure total control in every situation, whether you’re flying down the side of a mountain or weaving through trees. Mountain biking can be a dangerous sport if your equipment isn’t up to snuff, but the Hiland bike manages to combine affordability with superior performance to make for a smooth, safe ride.

The Hiland mountain bike features 27.5-inch wheels and a lockout suspension fork, which makes for a great ride experience on mountain roads, highways, and forest ways. It comes 85% pre-assembled, but don’t let that stop you from pulling the trigger on this bike. It’s easy to assemble, includes free pedals, and has all the required assembly tools included.

The 19.5-inch frame is suitable for a person that’s at least six feet tall, up to 6″6′. It’s designed for off-road cycling, which means it’s durable and versatile in many types of terrain, from muddy backroads to gravel surfaces. The durable, large wheels, powerful suspension brakes, and straight handlebars all contribute to this bike’s performance. Compared to similarly priced bikes, the Hiland is a sturdy entry-level mountain bike for anyone that lives in a place with great biking trails who wants to pick up a new weekend hobby. The best thing about this bike is that you can always upgrade the more you ride and figure out what features you need to improve your mountain biking skills.

If you’re not totally sure if mountain biking is for you, there are plenty of Black Friday exercise bike deals that can give you a great workout from the comfort of your home. Some of them connect to apps that can give you the experience of mountain biking in different places around the world without any of the safety risks associated with mountain biking. If you live in a city and want to use a bike to get around town easier, an electric bike might be your best bet.

Overall, the Hiland bike is a great mountain bike for your money, and it’s an easy introduction to a sport that often comes with a high price tag to enter. If you’re new to mountain biking, it’s an excellent beginner bike to dip your toe into the sport and see if it’s right for you before you drop thousands on a high-end bike.

