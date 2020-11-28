Let’s face it. The internet ruins everything. Nobody used to care about any hair that was anywhere below the collar. When the sexual revolution began, having a — ahem — full bush was akin to having an abundant crop of organically grown vegetables. By the 2000s, with a computer firmly planted in everyone’s hand, there was easy access to naked bodies of all sorts, and our standards of male beauty began to change. Being perfectly trimmed down there became almost as important as a good haircut, whether you frequented nude beaches or never ventured anywhere naked beyond the shower.

The tough part is that, well, these are not toughened parts we’re dealing with, so managing pubic hair in a painless way can be quite a challenge. Luckily, modern technology has stepped up to the pate — er, plate — offering some updates on classic hair trimmers that can help you safely and effectively keep your business neat and tidy. While Black Friday is behind us, these companies are still offering awesome sales on their electronic gizmos.

Meridian Grooming The Classic To-Go Package ($125, 30% off all packages with code CYBERWK2020)

As Meridian Grooming puts it, sometimes men just avoid keeping things below the belt in check because they either don’t know how to (pardon the expression) handle it; or because there’s some sort of cultural taboo about paying attention to the nether regions. Meridien’s waterproof trimmer handles coarse and curly hair without tugs and pulls, featuring a rust-resistant, hygienic, replaceable ceramic blade module. It’s all specially designed to prevent nicks and snags. Meridien just doesn’t leave you hanging, either: The company also offers products like The Spray, a pH-balanced product to neutralize odor and skin irritation; and as well as complete “packages for your package” in collaboration with Lumin skincare. Grab one of the brand’s packages like this one, which features The Trimmer, The Spray, and The Brief (Eco-friendly odor-resistant underwear with a no-roll waistband as well as sweat-wicking, anti-chafing, and enhanced breathability properties), all in a great travel bag.

Manscaped Nuts and Bolts 3.0 Package ($80, currently $60, 25% Off With Amazon Coupon 25% and free shipping)

What could possibly feel more manly than cranking up a lawn mower? This third-generation trimmer from Manscaped is even more precise and hygienic. The Lawn Mower features SkinSafe technology incorporating a ceramic blade that holds its edge longer for a safer, no-nick shave that offers an adjustable guard with two lengths. Its waterproof ergonomic design, with a diamond-textured, no-slip grip. This means it’s easy to hold onto, and it can even be safely used in the shower for up to 30 minutes. Its 7,000 RPM motor offers plenty of power, but with its QuietStroke technology, you won’t be waking up the neighbors. A convenient charging dock powered by USB charges li-ion batteries for up to 90 minutes of use. Manscaped also features the Weed Wacker, a focused tool for nose hair trimming; as well as a complete collection of “down there” products like Crop Preserver ball deodorant and Crop Reviver toner.

