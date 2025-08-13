 Skip to main content
Le Labo releases Osmanthus 19, a fragrance rooted in Kyoto’s soul

Le Labo's latest City Exclusive fragrance takes us to Kyoto

Le labo osmanthus 19 packaging
Le Labo

Fall isn’t just the time for a new season and changing leaves. It’s also the time in which perfumery brand Le Labo unveils some of its most exclusive scents to the world. Starting in September, Le Labo offers users a chance to explore fragrances from its City Exclusive collection, before shielding them away once more. This time around, the brand is taking focus on Kyoto, where it will share with the world the beauty of Japan via its Osmanthus 19 fragrance. This annual event offers fans a unique opportunity to get their hands on the fragrance, eliminating the need to travel to Kyoto for a fix. Arriving in discovery sets and full-size, this rare opportunity is a must for fragrance lovers looking to explore the world with just one bottle. 

Le Labo’s new City Exclusive fragrance takes us on a trip to Kyoto

le labo osmanthus 19 packaging
Le Labo

Honoring the city of Kyoto, Le Labo’s latest city exclusive fragrance pays homage to the place known for its abundant temples, shrines, and natural gardens. In Osmanthus 19, Le Labo transports users to the brand’s flagship store, a restored machiya, a wooden townhouse traditional to the area. For this scent, Le Labo mixes top notes of incense and aromatic lavender before giving way to the creamy and uplifting scent of its titular flower. This is followed by woody tones that bring it all together for a warm fragrance. The Osmanthus 19 fragrance will be available in its full-size starting September 1 via Le Labo’s webstore. For those looking to experiment with the rest of the City Exclusive collection, a discovery set is now available for $65 via the brand’s store. It includes Myrrhe 55 from Shanghai, Coriandre 39 from Mexico City, and Citron 28 from Seoul. Both the full-size fragrance and discovery set will disappear at the end of September, making it the only chance for users to grab the fragrances without traveling far.

