 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Experts reveal which skincare tools are game changers (and which to skip)

By
Skincare tech
Shutterstock

Tech for grooming and skincare is a fast-growing category, and products and approaches are proliferating at an impressive rate. Most of this is good news for men looking to start or enhance their skincare routines, but there’s also so much tech coming on the market that it pays to do some sorting out.

That’s where the experts come in. Having tried out a lot of the latest skincare tech, I speak from personal experience: To maximize the value of this kind of tech, you have to know how it works, what it can do, and what its limitations are.

Recommended Videos

Good tech vs. overhyped tech

Skincare tech
Shutterstock

Melanie Abeyta is an aesthetic nurse practitioner who owns and runs the Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles. She sees many clients who are interested in skincare tech, but she warns that their enthusiasm must be tempered with a common-sense approach.

Related: 
Looking to up your skincare game? MasterClass has you covered with this new series

“We’re in an exciting time for skincare, as there is more access than ever to high tech, at-home tools,” she begins. “But with that comes a lot of confusion, overpromising, and wasted money.

“I always tell clients to start with their skin goals first, then we can determine what tools actually support those goals and their routine. Skincare tech should be a supportive layer, not a replacement for consistent skincare or in-office treatments.”

Finally, she’s also quick to stress that not all devices are created equal.

“Just because something goes viral on social media does not mean it’s effective or safe,” Abeyta concludes.

Men are quick to adopt tech

Man using electric razor
Drobot Dean / Adobe Stock

Part of what’s driving the growth of this kind of tech is that more and more men are using it. They do take a different approach to tech, though, even if it sounds like a bit of a stereotype.

“I work with a lot of male clients who are getting more serious about their skincare, especially when it comes to anti-aging and brightening,” Abet explains. “The key is simplicity and efficacy. Men are less likely to stick with a multi-step routine, so if a tech tool is quick, effective, and user-friendly, men are more likely to incorporate it into their skincare routine.”

1. Face apps can paint a skin health picture — but that’s not all

Skincare tech FaceAge
NOVOS

Gender-based issues aside, one of the best places to start with skincare tech is by using the right skincare app. FaceAge from NOVOS is one of the best, largely because it helps you see the condition of your skin, along with how fast it’s aging.

“FaceAge is a dermatologically-validated, online tool that decodes your facial pace of aging by incorporating data from over 12 million images,” says Dr. Diogo Barardo, the company’s Director of Research Development. “By uploading a photo, the platform will evaluate your overall perceived facial age, as well as a more in-depth analysis around contributing factors like eye age, wrinkles, redness, pores, and uniformity.”

But FaceAge is more than just a fun skin snapshot mirror. The sophistication of the app is advancing steadily, and some of the information it supplies can point you in the right skincare direction.

“A higher eye bag score, for instance, might prompt users to assess their sleep quality and duration, as inadequate sleep can lead to periorbital dark circles,” Barardo says. “Additionally, iron deficiency is a known contributor to dark circles, particularly in women, due to reduced oxygenation of the periorbital tissues.”

Similarly, the app facial redness score can indicate sensitivity to alcohol consumption if it exceeds a specific threshold.

“Alcohol can dilate blood vessels, leading to facial flushing and exacerbating conditions like rosacea,” he explains. “Reducing alcohol intake and adopting an anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help manage facial redness.”

But FaceAge isn’t the ultimate answer when it comes to skincare solutions. The app is being explored and used by researchers and doctors to help determine whether cancer patients are strong enough to endure aggressive cancer treatments, but Barado says it’s a tool, not a solution.

“Many people mistakenly believe that the topical products we apply to our faces are the end-all and be-all of skin appearance,” Barardo adds. “But one of the primary goals of FaceAge is to demonstrate how diet, environment, and overall lifestyle behaviors strongly contribute to how we look and feel.”

2. Red light therapy is more than just a tech trend

Red light therapy wand
Bon Charge

One of the trendiest tech choices for skin care is red light therapy, which is being applied in skincare wands, face masks, and even blankets and de facto body tents. It’s easy to be skeptical, but experts like Abeyta say it comes with a legitimate foundation.

With solid science behind it, red light therapy is great for stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation, and improving skin tone,” she summarizes. “I love red light masks or handheld devices as long as the wavelength is correct — usually around 630–660 nanometers for red light.

There’s more to it than that, though, if you want to maximize the results. “[Make sure] the device has FDA clearance,” Abeyta adds. “Compliance and consistency are key here, plus you must use them regularly to see results.”

3. Electric face brushes and massagers can produce results, too

Skincare tech
Shutterstock

Next up in the tech parade are electric face brushes and massagers. These have been around for a while, but they’re quickly becoming more than just esoteric, high-priced tools.

“These are great for exfoliation and circulation when used correctly,” Abeyta says. “But overuse or using harsh bristles can damage the skin barrier. I like silicone-based tools with customizable vibration like the GESKE Sonic Facial Brush, which is gentle, effective, and easy to keep clean.”

Buy Now

4. Microneedling is another skincare tech choice that works

Skincare tech
GESKE

This tech choice works at a deeper level, using tiny needles positioned on a specially-designed roller to create minuscule puncture wounds in the skin.

It’s been used for years in dermatology clinics to reduce lines and wrinkles, improve skin texture and tone, and deal with issues like acne scars and large pores. More and more at-home micro needling devices are coming on the market, but Abeyta says they also come with some caveats.

Professional microneedling is one of my favorite treatments for collagen induction, texture and acne scarring,” she says. “At-home rollers can be helpful if they’re gentle — think 0.3 millimeters or less. And they need to be kept extremely clean. But I never recommend deep needling at home. Leave that to trained professionals to avoid scarring or infection.”

5. Home laser devices can be a double-edge sword

Skincare tech
Shutterstock

The one device that Abeyta has mixed feelings about is home lasers. They have a lot of potential, but they can also dangerous if used improperly.

These are the most controversial and require the most caution,” Abeyta warns. “Some, such as low-level diode lasers, have evidence for improving pigmentation or texture. [But] many at-home versions are underpowered or are potentially unsafe when used incorrectly. Always check for FDA clearance and consult a professional if you’re unsure.”

 6. An all-in-one tech tool

Skincare tech
Shutterstock

If the array of skincare tech choices seems bewildering, rest assured that you’re not alone. But there are all-in-one tech tools available, and Abeyta recommends one in particular.

 “If a client wants to dip their toe into at-home skincare tech, I often recommend something such as the GESKE SmartAppGuided 6-in-1 Facial Hydration Refresher,”she concludes. “It combines red light, sonic cleansing, massage, and more, all in a compact, easy-to-use device. Plus, the app guidance makes it beginner-friendly. It’s a great entry point without being overwhelming or gimmicky.”

LEARN MORE

Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

What’s the deal with probiotic skincare? Here’s what experts say
What is probiotic skincare, and what ingredients are worth trying?
A candle and two skincare products

Gut health is a buzzy term on social media. As a result, all things probiotics have seemingly seeped onto Instagram tiles, into TikTok videos, and our general consciousness. The research on eating probiotic-rich foods like Greek yogurt is convincing from a gut health standpoint. Lately, "probiotic skincare" has risen in popularity, with social media influencers reporting that products give them smoother, clearer looks. What's the deal?

"Probiotics are the good bacteria that can provide various health benefits when consumed either through food or supplements," said Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD, a dermatologist and co-founder of Beautycore. "Probiotics can live in your gut, skin, mucosal surfaces, and other areas of your body. They are beneficial in that they support a healthy microbiome and keep harmful bacteria in check to reduce inflammation. Overall, probiotics support skin and gut health."

Read more
Harry Slatkin’s Dwell212 body care line promises mood-boosting skincare
New Dwell212 body care products offer innovative pricing
Dwell212 new products on black background

Harry Slatkin’s reputation in the world of fragrances is both impressive and longstanding, so it’s big news when he introduces a series of body care products that can help men improve their skincare routines. His nickname within the industry is “The Nose,” which should tell you all you need to know about his skill set.
Slatkin’s latest entry in the fragrance and skincare game is a new product line launched this month under the brand name Dwell212. The Dwell212 body care products are grouped under four different product categories: Body Lotion, Body Wash, Hand Wash and Fragrance Mist.
There are four different scents in each category, so there’s a bit to unpack here with this many individual products. The specific scents are Cucumber, Lavender, Citrus, and Petals. All four scents are designed to be used by both men and women, although the Petals scent is being marketed more for women.

The Dwell212 scents
The next level of analysis involves examining some of the specific products more closely. Citrus Body Wash, for instance, is a 16-ounce product that relies on vitamin E and shea butter to help moisturize, and to soothe and calm irritated skin.
Cucumber Body Lotion, meanwhile, is formulated to be light, invigorating, and rejuvenating. Aloe is added to enhance the benefits provided by shea butter and vitamin E.
For the Fragrance Mist category, we’ll explore the world of Lavender, which comes in 8-ounce quantities. The effective ingredients are the same, including the aforementioned aloe. This product is also touted as vegan and free of harmful skincare additives like aluminum, sulfate, phthalate, and parabens.
Lastly, let’s look at the Hand Wash category and Petals. It’s described as having a “flirty, floral bouquet,” hence the more feminine marketing approach. The effective ingredients are the same as the others, though, and some men are using the Petals products, according to the company.
One slight difference between these products and those of other skincare companies is the use of essential oils. Some manufacturers are eschewing them, but the Dwell212 website claims that they “elevate your vibe and mood throughout the day,” so mood enhancement is part of the pitch.

Read more
Grooming Journals: Luke DiTella’s World-Inspired Skincare Routine
luke ditella grooming journals 0

Welcome to Grooming Journals, where we talk to men across the country about one of their most intimate daily investments: Grooming.

This week, we sit down with professional surfer turned model and overall modern-day Renaissance man, Luke DiTella. DiTella is an actor, model, brand ambassador and a motorcycle enthusiast with an extensive (and impressive) resume. From sun gazing to using all natural deodorants, we take a look at what goes into DiTella's skin care routine to keep him dapper and looking his best. DiTella will serve as a panelist for our annual Grooming Awards, which will launch on April 27. Read on to learn more about his grooming routine. 

Read more