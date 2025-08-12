Experts reveal which skincare tools are game changers (and which to skip)

Tech for grooming and skincare is a fast-growing category, and products and approaches are proliferating at an impressive rate. Most of this is good news for men looking to start or enhance their skincare routines, but there’s also so much tech coming on the market that it pays to do some sorting out.

That’s where the experts come in. Having tried out a lot of the latest skincare tech, I speak from personal experience: To maximize the value of this kind of tech, you have to know how it works, what it can do, and what its limitations are.

Good tech vs. overhyped tech

Melanie Abeyta is an aesthetic nurse practitioner who owns and runs the Harmony Aesthetics Center in Los Angeles. She sees many clients who are interested in skincare tech, but she warns that their enthusiasm must be tempered with a common-sense approach.

“We’re in an exciting time for skincare, as there is more access than ever to high tech, at-home tools,” she begins. “But with that comes a lot of confusion, overpromising, and wasted money.

“I always tell clients to start with their skin goals first, then we can determine what tools actually support those goals and their routine. Skincare tech should be a supportive layer, not a replacement for consistent skincare or in-office treatments.”

Finally, she’s also quick to stress that not all devices are created equal.

“Just because something goes viral on social media does not mean it’s effective or safe,” Abeyta concludes.

Men are quick to adopt tech

Part of what’s driving the growth of this kind of tech is that more and more men are using it. They do take a different approach to tech, though, even if it sounds like a bit of a stereotype.

“I work with a lot of male clients who are getting more serious about their skincare, especially when it comes to anti-aging and brightening,” Abet explains. “The key is simplicity and efficacy. Men are less likely to stick with a multi-step routine, so if a tech tool is quick, effective, and user-friendly, men are more likely to incorporate it into their skincare routine.”

1. Face apps can paint a skin health picture — but that’s not all

Gender-based issues aside, one of the best places to start with skincare tech is by using the right skincare app. FaceAge from NOVOS is one of the best, largely because it helps you see the condition of your skin, along with how fast it’s aging.

“FaceAge is a dermatologically-validated, online tool that decodes your facial pace of aging by incorporating data from over 12 million images,” says Dr. Diogo Barardo, the company’s Director of Research Development. “By uploading a photo, the platform will evaluate your overall perceived facial age, as well as a more in-depth analysis around contributing factors like eye age, wrinkles, redness, pores, and uniformity.”

But FaceAge is more than just a fun skin snapshot mirror. The sophistication of the app is advancing steadily, and some of the information it supplies can point you in the right skincare direction.

“A higher eye bag score, for instance, might prompt users to assess their sleep quality and duration, as inadequate sleep can lead to periorbital dark circles,” Barardo says. “Additionally, iron deficiency is a known contributor to dark circles, particularly in women, due to reduced oxygenation of the periorbital tissues.”

Similarly, the app facial redness score can indicate sensitivity to alcohol consumption if it exceeds a specific threshold.

“Alcohol can dilate blood vessels, leading to facial flushing and exacerbating conditions like rosacea,” he explains. “Reducing alcohol intake and adopting an anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help manage facial redness.”

But FaceAge isn’t the ultimate answer when it comes to skincare solutions. The app is being explored and used by researchers and doctors to help determine whether cancer patients are strong enough to endure aggressive cancer treatments, but Barado says it’s a tool, not a solution.

“Many people mistakenly believe that the topical products we apply to our faces are the end-all and be-all of skin appearance,” Barardo adds. “But one of the primary goals of FaceAge is to demonstrate how diet, environment, and overall lifestyle behaviors strongly contribute to how we look and feel.”

2. Red light therapy is more than just a tech trend

One of the trendiest tech choices for skin care is red light therapy, which is being applied in skincare wands, face masks, and even blankets and de facto body tents. It’s easy to be skeptical, but experts like Abeyta say it comes with a legitimate foundation.

“With solid science behind it, red light therapy is great for stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation, and improving skin tone,” she summarizes. “I love red light masks or handheld devices as long as the wavelength is correct — usually around 630–660 nanometers for red light.

There’s more to it than that, though, if you want to maximize the results. “[Make sure] the device has FDA clearance,” Abeyta adds. “Compliance and consistency are key here, plus you must use them regularly to see results.”

3. Electric face brushes and massagers can produce results, too

Next up in the tech parade are electric face brushes and massagers. These have been around for a while, but they’re quickly becoming more than just esoteric, high-priced tools.

“These are great for exfoliation and circulation when used correctly,” Abeyta says. “But overuse or using harsh bristles can damage the skin barrier. I like silicone-based tools with customizable vibration like the GESKE Sonic Facial Brush, which is gentle, effective, and easy to keep clean.”

4. Microneedling is another skincare tech choice that works

This tech choice works at a deeper level, using tiny needles positioned on a specially-designed roller to create minuscule puncture wounds in the skin.

It’s been used for years in dermatology clinics to reduce lines and wrinkles, improve skin texture and tone, and deal with issues like acne scars and large pores. More and more at-home micro needling devices are coming on the market, but Abeyta says they also come with some caveats.

“Professional microneedling is one of my favorite treatments for collagen induction, texture and acne scarring,” she says. “At-home rollers can be helpful if they’re gentle — think 0.3 millimeters or less. And they need to be kept extremely clean. But I never recommend deep needling at home. Leave that to trained professionals to avoid scarring or infection.”

5. Home laser devices can be a double-edge sword

The one device that Abeyta has mixed feelings about is home lasers. They have a lot of potential, but they can also dangerous if used improperly.

“These are the most controversial and require the most caution,” Abeyta warns. “Some, such as low-level diode lasers, have evidence for improving pigmentation or texture. [But] many at-home versions are underpowered or are potentially unsafe when used incorrectly. Always check for FDA clearance and consult a professional if you’re unsure.”

6. An all-in-one tech tool

If the array of skincare tech choices seems bewildering, rest assured that you’re not alone. But there are all-in-one tech tools available, and Abeyta recommends one in particular.

“If a client wants to dip their toe into at-home skincare tech, I often recommend something such as the GESKE SmartAppGuided 6-in-1 Facial Hydration Refresher,”she concludes. “It combines red light, sonic cleansing, massage, and more, all in a compact, easy-to-use device. Plus, the app guidance makes it beginner-friendly. It’s a great entry point without being overwhelming or gimmicky.”

