We’ve spotted a great beard trimmer Black Friday deal going on at Walmart with the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Mens Grooming Kit down to just $45, reduced from $70. Working out as a saving of $25, it’s a really cheap but effective way of getting one of the best beard trimmers available right now.

Today’s Best Beard Trimmer Black Friday Deal

The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Mens Grooming Kit is easily one of the best grooming products out there even at its usual price. An all-in-one trimmer, it offers 23 different pieces to cover every need. DualCut blades are able to deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling while the trimmer’s steel frame and rubber grips give you superior control over whatever you’re trimming. The DualCut blades are able to offer two times more self-sharpening blades than competitors and promise to remain sharp after five years of use. Alongside that, it has a Lithium-ion battery that offers five hours of runtime so you don’t need to worry about recharging it too often.

Besides the trimmer, you get one stainless steel handle, one full-size trimmer, one precision foil shaver, one precision detail trimmer, one extra-wide hair trimmer, one nose and ear trimmer, six extra-wide hair guards, three beard guards, two stubble guards, two body guards, one eyebrow guard, a storage bag, and a cleaning brush. That’s everything you could need to get your style just how you want it.

The trimmer includes a full-metal motor and a drive train that’s been reinforced with tempered steel so it’s sure to last a long time without a problem. Its cutting guards have also been reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass material to prevent bending and bucking so you benefit from an even trim every time. You won’t have to worry about any mistakes here.

Normally priced at $70, the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Mens Grooming Kit is down to just $45 at Walmart for a limited time only. With a savings of $25, we’re expecting demand to be pretty high so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll want to snap it up now before the sale ends. You won’t regret it.

