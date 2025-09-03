 Skip to main content
WhistlePig is launching its oldest, most expensive whiskey ever

WhistlePig's newest whiskey matured for three decades

By
To say that WhistlePig’s newest expression has been matured for a long time is a bit of an understatement. At thirty years old, it’s the oldest whiskey ever released by the iconic Vermont-based brand (even older than The Béhôlden – Aged 21 Years and The Badönkådonk – Aged 25 Years). Unsurprisingly, it’s also the most expensive.

WhistlePig The BigShǝBàng

WhistlePig The BigShǝBàng
WhistlePig

It’s called WhistlePig The BigShǝBàng, and this single malt is also older than any other North American-produced single malt whiskey. It’s matured for three decades in American oak barrels, followed by a secondary aging in popular Italian dessert wine Vin Santo barrels.

According to WhistlePig, the result is a 90.4-proof single malt whiskey that begins with a nose of honeyed bread, wheat crust, and floral hints. The palate is loaded with flavors like dough, honeysuckle, and clove. The finish is long, warm, and ends with toasted cedar and gentle caramel sweetness.

“We didn’t wait for our Single Malt’s 30th birthday just to play it safe. The BigShǝBàng is a flavor supernova – radiant, otherworldly, and unlike anything we’ve ever put in a bottle.” Meghan Ireland, Head Blender at WhistlePig, said.

“We’ve been hunting down Vin Santo barrels for a few years now, and the stars finally aligned with a precious few to finish this inaugural release. As with many of our most elusive casks, they’ve proved to be a catalyst for complexity that’s well worth the quest.”

Where can I buy it?

If you have a few dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you can get a bottle of this long-matured expression at The WhistlePig Vault in Louisville this fall and at select retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $4,999 for a 750ml bottle.

