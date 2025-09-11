Meet the Mont Blanc: The coffee drink that’s creamy, citrusy, and viral

There’s always something new brewing in the world of specialty iced coffee trends, and this time, Australia is in the spotlight. Originating from Melbourne, Australia, a city known for its exceptional coffee scene, is the Mont Blanc coffee. This cold coffee drink was first popularized by a coffee shop in Melbourne, Good Measure, which crafted this drink to contain a thick layer of whipped cream and a unique orange zest and nutmeg flavor.

But how exactly did the Mont Blanc coffee originate, and what makes it unique? To learn more about this innovative Australian coffee trend, I chatted with Olivia Laskowski, Brand & Partnerships Manager at Cometeer Coffee. Laskowski is a lifelong coffee enthusiast with extensive experience in the coffee industry. Her journey has taken her from Nashville to Australia to New York, including a visit to Melbourne’s iconic Good Measure Cafe, home of the original Mont Blanc. Here’s what she shared.

About the Mont Blanc coffee

A Mont Blanc coffee is typically made in a glass with ice, made with about 5 ounces of cold brew or filter coffee, topped with an inch-thick layer of soft whipped cream, and garnished with freshly zested orange and a dusting of nutmeg.

“I believe Good Measure lightly sweetens this with a dash of high-quality black sugar syrup,” says Laskowski. “There’s a French dessert by the same name that I understand inspired the drink, although the coffee version is dusted with nutmeg rather than the chestnut that appears in the dessert version.”

When asked about the flavor of this zesty orange coffee, Laskowski describes the flavor as balanced, layered, and pleasant. “When made with good coffee, you should have a balance of bold coffee flavor, lightly sweet cream, and a hint of zing from the orange zest, balanced with the warmth of nutmeg,” she says.

“It’s very similar to the popular cream top from Maru in LA, if you’ve had a chance to try that, but with some added complexity from the spice and orange zest. The texture hits both on crisp filter coffee and a creamy treat at the same time,” she says. The combination of nutmeg and orange creates a unique taste that makes this drink so special.

Tasting a Mont Blanc coffee

“The first time I tried a Mont Blanc was in 2023, and I think it was only invented (or rather, put on the Good Measure menu) a couple of years before, so I don’t think it’s really had enough time to evolve significantly yet,” Laskowski shared. “It’s such a pleasant drink, and orange and coffee is such a powerhouse combo— I definitely see it catching on and taking root in cafes around the world, especially now that it’s going slightly viral in online coffee circles.”

“The Mont Blanc coffee is delicious and relatively easy to make at home with minimal coffee expertise or equipment, which I think are two key components to a drink taking off. Much like the brown sugar shaken espresso or whipping up coffee in a jam jar, this type of recipe is straightforward and approachable for the average home barista. Plus, the visual layers of coffee and cream on layered drinks are always super eye-catching!”