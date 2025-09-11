 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Meet the Mont Blanc: The coffee drink that’s creamy, citrusy, and viral

What makes Mont Blanc coffee so unique? We asked a coffee expert

By
Cold foam coffee
Brigitte Tohm / Unsplash

There’s always something new brewing in the world of specialty iced coffee trends, and this time, Australia is in the spotlight. Originating from Melbourne, Australia, a city known for its exceptional coffee scene, is the Mont Blanc coffee. This cold coffee drink was first popularized by a coffee shop in Melbourne, Good Measure, which crafted this drink to contain a thick layer of whipped cream and a unique orange zest and nutmeg flavor.

But how exactly did the Mont Blanc coffee originate, and what makes it unique? To learn more about this innovative Australian coffee trend, I chatted with Olivia Laskowski, Brand & Partnerships Manager at Cometeer Coffee. Laskowski is a lifelong coffee enthusiast with extensive experience in the coffee industry. Her journey has taken her from Nashville to Australia to New York, including a visit to Melbourne’s iconic Good Measure Cafe, home of the original Mont Blanc. Here’s what she shared.

About the Mont Blanc coffee

A Mont Blanc coffee is typically made in a glass with ice, made with about 5 ounces of cold brew or filter coffee, topped with an inch-thick layer of soft whipped cream, and garnished with freshly zested orange and a dusting of nutmeg.

Recommended Videos

“I believe Good Measure lightly sweetens this with a dash of high-quality black sugar syrup,” says Laskowski. “There’s a French dessert by the same name that I understand inspired the drink, although the coffee version is dusted with nutmeg rather than the chestnut that appears in the dessert version.”

When asked about the flavor of this zesty orange coffee, Laskowski describes the flavor as balanced, layered, and pleasant. “When made with good coffee, you should have a balance of bold coffee flavor, lightly sweet cream, and a hint of zing from the orange zest, balanced with the warmth of nutmeg,” she says.

“It’s very similar to the popular cream top from Maru in LA, if you’ve had a chance to try that, but with some added complexity from the spice and orange zest. The texture hits both on crisp filter coffee and a creamy treat at the same time,” she says. The combination of nutmeg and orange creates a unique taste that makes this drink so special.

Tasting a Mont Blanc coffee

“The first time I tried a Mont Blanc was in 2023, and I think it was only invented (or rather, put on the Good Measure menu) a couple of years before, so I don’t think it’s really had enough time to evolve significantly yet,” Laskowski shared. “It’s such a pleasant drink, and orange and coffee is such a powerhouse combo— I definitely see it catching on and taking root in cafes around the world, especially now that it’s going slightly viral in online coffee circles.”

“The Mont Blanc coffee is delicious and relatively easy to make at home with minimal coffee expertise or equipment, which I think are two key components to a drink taking off. Much like the brown sugar shaken espresso or whipping up coffee in a jam jar, this type of recipe is straightforward and approachable for the average home barista. Plus, the visual layers of coffee and cream on layered drinks are always super eye-catching!”

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Even organic coffee isn’t always clean — what you need to know (and how to shop smarter)
Is organic coffee as clean as you think?
Cup of coffee

The Clean Label Project, an organization committed to exposing hidden risks that don't appear on labels, just released a new study on caffeinated coffee, which may surprise many coffee drinkers. The newly published study tested 57 coffee products from 45 of the industry's top-selling brands and found industrial and environmental contaminants in many coffee products that were labeled as organic.

Researchers detected traces of AMPA, a glyphosate byproduct, in 100% of organic samples, despite its use being prohibited in organic farming (yes, you heard that right). To learn more about the impact of this alarming organic coffee study, I got the scoop from Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. Here's what she thinks consumers should know about the impact of this study and how to adopt a smarter way of shopping for coffee.

Read more
A bartender’s secrets to making perfect frozen drinks at home
Expert advice on making frozen cocktails at home
Deep Eddy

Sure, summer is almost over. But there’s still time to enjoy everything the season has to offer. There are still a few weeks left to sit in an inner tube while drinking a beer and slowly drifting around a pond, river, or stream. You can still spend an afternoon sitting on a dock with your feet in the water, lounge in the middle of a cornfield in a lawn chair, and even have the most epic backyard frozen cocktail party of all time. And while there’s a case to be made for all of the activities, it’s the latter we’re most interested in today.

I get it, “all time” is a bit of an understatement. But there is still time to enjoy a fun afternoon or evening, indulging in frozen mixed drinks. And you don’t have to find a bar that serves frozen Margaritas or Daiquiris. You can make them at home.

Read more
How to make the Campfire Coffee, a drink for Labor Day Weekend gatherings
An espresso drink we could cozy up with
Stranahan's Blue Peak.

Labor Day Weekend means camping for a lot of people. It's a great chance to enjoy good weather, the great outdoors, and a refreshing summer cocktail.

Here's one for the campfire crowd. We hunted down a cocktail that's perfect for outdoors adventures and stargazing. You can pack it into your site as it does not involve too much in the way of ingredients.

Read more