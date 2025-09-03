The fourth wave of coffee is iced—and it’s redefining café creativity

Iced coffee has undergone a major transformation. What was once just a cold version of your standard hot cup of coffee has now evolved as a strong base for flavor innovation, celebrating cultural backgrounds and culinary techniques. In the era of what coffee experts call the “fourth wave of coffee,” coffee drinkers are looking for something beyond a standard cup of coffee, focusing on cultural stories, unique flavors, and visual appeal.

In response, coffee brands such as Mr. Espresso and Boxx Coffee have leveraged new mixology techniques and creative twists, creating a multi-sensory experience that meets the changing demands of today’s coffee drinkers. Here’s how (and why) coffee brands like these have hopped on board this “fourth wave of iced coffee” innovation, supporting the idea that coffee is an experience — just like a meal.

The fourth wave of iced coffee innovation



In the “fourth wave of coffee,” younger generations have adopted iced coffee as a “cultural phenomenon,” dominating TikTok feeds with creators showcasing inventive recipes, hacks, and mashups that drive demand for more adventurous and experiential iced coffee drinks.

Recent research has shown global flavor interest surging via Google Trends, showing a rise in searches for pandan, yuzu, and other globally inspired flavors. Additionally, Starbucks has reported that cold drinks now represent 75% of all U.S. sales within coffee, with the global cold coffee market expected to increase 22% year-on-year until 2027.

Cultural and flavor explorations of iced coffee

At The Caffè by Mr. Espresso in Oakland, California, Italian oakwood-roasted coffee meets cultural exploration. The Caffè gets inspiration from its Bay Area chefs, creating ingredient-driven drinks like a pandan coconut espresso, a brûlée-spiced mocha (Ethiopian-inspired Berbere Mocha Mix), and a Dubai hot chocolate. Iced coffee collaborations like these highlight how a legacy brand can explore bold, cross-cultural flavors while staying grounded in traditional technique.

“On our Caffè menu, we try to bring in creative flavors and present flavor profiles that are accessible and delicious,” says Luigi Di Ruocco of Mr. Espresso. “We work extra hard on the recipe to make sure the components are balanced and to ensure that the final taste is delicious. That being said, a lot of people order standard latte drinks, which are hot by default, over ice – regardless of the outside temperature. Our Butterscotch Latte is a great example of a hot drink that our customers enjoy ordering over ice as an afternoon treat.”

Other coffee shops, such as Sip Coffee in New York City, celebrate Filipino heritage through iced coffee creations with selections such as their iced ube latte, calamansi cold brew, and a coconut pandan cold foam cold brew. This café takes inspiration from both Filipino street drinks and American café culture, creating an iced coffee experience that’s both nostalgic and fresh.

More iced coffee creations

At Boxx Coffee, in Los Angeles, CA, the “fourth wave of iced coffee innovation” is less about chasing iced coffee trends and more about rethinking what cold coffee can be.

“Talented baristas and visionaries are constantly pushing boundaries, and that innovation trickles into every category. For us, it’s less about fitting in with trends and more about focusing on what we love to make and drink, and presenting that in the best way possible,” says Arda Barlas, co-founder of Boxx Coffee.

Boxx Coffee’s “Not Frappuccino” is a nostalgic nod to early blended coffee drinks, made simply with coffee, dairy, water, and a touch of stabilizer, offering sweetness without syrups or additives. Other creations, like a sugar-free affogato or a molecular-gastronomy-inspired “Chris Young” drink, reflect Boxx’s playful, curious approach: cold coffee as a canvas for creativity, both comforting and surprising.