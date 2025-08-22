Cometeer unveils coffee tasting kit curated by James Hoffmann

Cometeer, a brand known for its innovative flash-frozen coffee pods, has just launched an exciting new partnership with James Hoffmann, a World Barista Champion and co-founder of Square Mile Coffee Roasters. Known for making coffee more approachable and deeply enjoyable, James has shaped the way the world tastes and coffee talks. The new partnership with Cometeer features an 8-coffee, 16-capsule guided tasting experience, curated specifically by Hoffman.
This Discovery Kit features eight different coffee roasts from some of the most respected roasters on Cometeer’s roster, all in Cometeer’s signature flash-frozen format. The kit explores the breadth, flavor, roast level, and body using Hoffmann’s coffee categorization methodology. Inside the kit, you can enjoy a delicious, educational journey. This discovery kit is available now, starting August 22nd, directly from Cometeer. The kit features a curated selection, which includes:
- Southern Weather from roaster, Onyx Coffee Lab
- Hacienda La Minita from roaster, Frozen Gold
- French Roast from roaster, Intelligentsia
- Chelbesa from the roaster, Go Get Em Tiger
- Humbler from roaster, Proud Mary
- Diego Orta Anaerobic Natural from roaster, Black & White
- Daterra Calabria from the roaster, George Howell
- Hachi Komorebi from the roaster, Cometeer
To enhance the entire coffee journey, the box includes a tasting form to keep track of the notes of each brew, along with the ability to watch a guided tasting video from James. This quick, interactive method captures what you’re tasting, so you can develop a personalized flavor profile based on your preferences from the experience. For coffee lovers looking to explore personalization, this unique tasting experience will truly enhance the experience.
The James Hoffman Discovery Kit is priced at $29 for Cometeer members, with future months billed at the standard membership price for rotating coffees or your selections. For non-members, the kit is $49 plus shipping.