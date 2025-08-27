Honey whiskey 101: What it is, how to use it, and which brands to try now

Flavored whiskey is big business in the spirits world. Take a stroll along the aisles at your local liquor store or peruse your go-to online retailer, and you’ll be met with myriad flavored whiskeys. This includes flavors such as cinnamon, maple, chocolate, fruit, and honey (among others). And I could write an article about the various popular flavored whiskeys. But today is all about honey. What exactly is honey whiskey?

In my years of writing professionally, I’ve tried my fair share of flavored whiskeys. Many of which are honey whiskeys. While I wouldn’t drink these whiskeys every day and likely not neat (not judging you if you do) or on the rocks, they are well-suited for a wintry Hot Toddy or to elevate your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.

Honey whiskey

Honey whiskey is precisely what it sounds like, with a slight variation. This is because you might be confused to learn that a honey whiskey is technically a liqueur. This is because most honey whiskeys begin as a bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, or another type of whiskey that is blended with honey or honey flavoring.

What does honey whiskey taste like?

Obviously, the original whiskey used as the base (bourbon, Irish whiskey, rye, etc.) will impact the overall flavor. However, in general, honey whiskey has flavors and aromas reminiscent of vanilla beans, toffee, candied nuts, and a distinct honey presence. Since it’s a liqueur, it’s sweeter than most whiskeys, making it an excellent choice for mixing. Some brands even add other ingredients.

A great example is Wild Turkey American Honey Sting, which begins as a bourbon that’s flavored with the addition of honey and ghost peppers, resulting in a complex, sweet, gently spicy whiskey liqueur. It’s a great choice for drinkers who prefer their whiskey to have a little sweet heat.

How to use honey whiskey

Nobody should tell you how to drink honey whiskey (let alone any whiskey). You can sip it neat or on the rocks, and that’s up to you. Due to its sweeter flavor, it’s most well-suited for mixing into cocktails. Use it instead of your usual whiskey to add a sweet honey kick to your Old Fashioned, Hot Toddy, Manhattan, or Whiskey Highball. Experiment with it using your favorite ingredients.

Honey whiskey brands

If this description of honey whiskey has piqued your interest, there are a handful of popular, well-made honey whiskeys readily available on the market. It all started in 2011 when Wild Turkey and Jack Daniel’s launched their honey whiskeys, but now there’s plenty to choose from.

These include popular and smaller craft brands like:

Bottom line

If you’ve never tried it before, honey whiskey is a versatile, subtle whiskey that is perfectly suited for mixing into your favorite cocktails. If you don’t already own a bottle, I implore you take a stroll around your local liquor store and pick up a bottle of one of the above options. It’s a great addition to your usual staple of bottles.