 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Honey whiskey 101: What it is, how to use it, and which brands to try now

what exactly is honey whiskey?

By
Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey
Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey

Flavored whiskey is big business in the spirits world. Take a stroll along the aisles at your local liquor store or peruse your go-to online retailer, and you’ll be met with myriad flavored whiskeys. This includes flavors such as cinnamon, maple, chocolate, fruit, and honey (among others). And I could write an article about the various popular flavored whiskeys. But today is all about honey. What exactly is honey whiskey?

In my years of writing professionally, I’ve tried my fair share of flavored whiskeys. Many of which are honey whiskeys. While I wouldn’t drink these whiskeys every day and likely not neat (not judging you if you do) or on the rocks, they are well-suited for a wintry Hot Toddy or to elevate your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.

Recommended Videos

Honey whiskey

Bird Dog
Bird Dog

Honey whiskey is precisely what it sounds like, with a slight variation. This is because you might be confused to learn that a honey whiskey is technically a liqueur. This is because most honey whiskeys begin as a bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, or another type of whiskey that is blended with honey or honey flavoring.

What does honey whiskey taste like?

Manuka honey
Pixabay / Pexels

Obviously, the original whiskey used as the base (bourbon, Irish whiskey, rye, etc.) will impact the overall flavor. However, in general, honey whiskey has flavors and aromas reminiscent of vanilla beans, toffee, candied nuts, and a distinct honey presence. Since it’s a liqueur, it’s sweeter than most whiskeys, making it an excellent choice for mixing. Some brands even add other ingredients.

A great example is Wild Turkey American Honey Sting, which begins as a bourbon that’s flavored with the addition of honey and ghost peppers, resulting in a complex, sweet, gently spicy whiskey liqueur. It’s a great choice for drinkers who prefer their whiskey to have a little sweet heat.

How to use honey whiskey

Hot toddy
Anfisa Kameneva / EyeEm / Getty Images

Nobody should tell you how to drink honey whiskey (let alone any whiskey). You can sip it neat or on the rocks, and that’s up to you. Due to its sweeter flavor, it’s most well-suited for mixing into cocktails. Use it instead of your usual whiskey to add a sweet honey kick to your Old Fashioned, Hot Toddy, Manhattan, or Whiskey Highball. Experiment with it using your favorite ingredients.

Related: 
Jack Daniel’s makes a popular single barrel Tennessee whiskey a permanent expression

Honey whiskey brands

Jack Daniel's Honey
Jack Daniel's

If this description of honey whiskey has piqued your interest, there are a handful of popular, well-made honey whiskeys readily available on the market. It all started in 2011 when Wild Turkey and Jack Daniel’s launched their honey whiskeys, but now there’s plenty to choose from.

These include popular and smaller craft brands like:

Bottom line

Honey
Art Rachen/Unsplash

If you’ve never tried it before, honey whiskey is a versatile, subtle whiskey that is perfectly suited for mixing into your favorite cocktails. If you don’t already own a bottle, I implore you take a stroll around your local liquor store and pick up a bottle of one of the above options. It’s a great addition to your usual staple of bottles.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to make the viral Honey Deuce cocktail in time for the U.S. Open
A vodka drink ideal for summer and tennis viewing alike
Honey Deuce cocktail.

Cocktails come in and out of fashion, just as the Cosmopolitan or Blood and Sand. Right now, it's no longer about an intriguing espresso Martini option. It's all about the Honey Deuce, a tennis-inspired drink that comes right as the U.S. Open is about to kick off.

Like so many good drinks, this one is a three-ingredient cocktail. You know, like a Negroni or an Old Fashioned. It doesn't take a lot to get delicious results in the glass.

Read more
How two Harvard grads turned burnout into a top mushroom coffee brand
Ditching coffee for mushrooms
ryze mushroom coffee

Harvard alums and co-founders of RYZE, Andrée Werner and Rashad Hossain, didn't set out to start a mushroom coffee business together. Instead, the idea for the brand began when the two were undergraduates at Harvard, facing the usual stress levels of college students.

Like most college students, the two weren't focused on their health and relied heavily on coffee to get them through the day. As they got older, Werner and Hossain found themselves feeling exhausted, searching for answers on how to improve their health. In their search, they stumbled upon the fantastic power of medicinal mushrooms, which later led to the creation of RYZE mushroom coffee—a better alternative to coffee. To learn more about the fascinating background behind this top mushroom coffee brand, I chatted with Werner and Hossain, who shared the story behind RYZE and what sets it apart.
The beginnings of RYZE

Read more
Garrison Brothers is re-releasing one of its most popular whiskeys this September
Garrison Brothers is relaunching a favorite expression this fall
Garrison Brothers

Garrison Brothers is the first and oldest legal whiskey distillery in Texas. It’s well-known for its award-winning, highly coveted expressions. Recently, the renowned brand announced the re-release of one of its most sought-after whiskeys:  Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
 Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Garrison Brothers Laguna Madre is matured for four years in hand-selected white American oak barrels. It’s then transferred to rare French Limousin oak casks, where it’s aged for another four years. The result is a complex, memorable 101-proof bourbon you’ll want to share with friends and family (or keep for yourself).

Read more