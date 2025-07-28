 Skip to main content
These eye-catching Vietnamese coffees are easier to make than you think

Bold twists on classic Vietnamese coffees

By
Indigo bloom
Mai Coffee

Made with Robusta coffee beans, Vietnamese coffee offers a dark, richer flavor than your average cup of joe. With the launch of new Mai coffee pouches that work similarly to tea bags, it’s easier than ever to make Vietnamese coffee at home in under 5 minutes. These Vietnamese coffee recipes first caught my eye when scrolling through Instagram. Once I saw the photos of these two Vietnamese coffee recipes, I was instantly intrigued. Here’s how you can make the Indigo Bloom and Orange Coffee at home.

Indigo Bloom

Indigo bloom
Mai Coffee

The stunning Indigo Bloom coffee will surely catch your eye based on looks alone, but the unique flavor will keep you coming back for more. This fun Vietnamese Coffee recipe is similar to an iced latte, layered perfectly with a touch of butterfly pea powder for a unique twist. Even though this drink seems fancy, it’s super simple to make using a Salted Caramel Mai coffee pouch. If you want to impress guests with your Barista skills, try the Indigo Bloom coffee.

Ingredients

  • 1 TBSP of Butterfly Pea Powder
  • ½ TBSP of white sugar
  • 1 Salted Caramel Mai Coffee Pouch
  • Ice
  • Hot Water
  • 1 cup of your choice

Method

Making the blue layer:

  1. Add 1 TBSP of Butterfly Pea Powder to a highball glass.
  2. Add ½ TBSP of sugar to the glass.
  3. Add two TBSPs of hot water and whip it with a frothing wand until all the powder dissolves.

Making the coffee:

  1. Take a Salted Caramel Mai Coffee Pouch and place it into a cup.
  2. Pour 6oz of boiling water into the cup.
  3. Dunk or stir the Mai Coffee Pouch a couple of times (the more dunks/stirs will make the coffee stronger).
  4. Brew for 5+ minutes until the desired strength is reached.

Putting the Indigo Coffee together:

  1. Add ice into your highball glass that has the Butterfly Pea until it reaches ¾ of the cup.
  2. Pour 4oz of whole milk over a spoon into the cup(this helps keep the milk from mixing into the Butterfly pea too fast).
  3. Finish by pouring in 3oz of the Salted Caramel Mai Coffee using the same spoon technique as the last step.

Orange coffee

Orange coffee
Mai Coffee

Orange and coffee seem like two flavors that shouldn’t pair, but this Vietnamese coffee recipe will quickly change your mind. Easy to prepare in under five minutes, I love the light citrus taste mixed with a hint of sugar that gives this cold coffee a unique flavor.

Ingredients

  • 1 Orange
  • 1 tablespoon of White Sugar
  • 1 Classic Mai Coffee Pouch
  • Ice
  • Hot Water
  • 1 Highball glass
  • 1 cup of your choice

Method

Making the orange juice:

  1. Squeeze a fresh orange and add 3oz of the orange juice into a highball glass.
  2. Add one tablespoon of white sugar to the orange juice.
  3. Use a frothing wand to mix the sugar and orange juice until all the sugar dissolves

Making the coffee:

  1. Take a Classic Mai Coffee Pouch and place it into a cup.
  2. Pour 6oz of boiling water into the cup.
  3. Dunk or stir the Mai Coffee Pouch a couple of times (the more dunks/stirs will make the coffee stronger).
  4. Brew for 5+ minutes until you reach your preferred strength.

Putting the orange coffee together:

  1. Add ice into your highball glass that has the orange Juice until it reaches ¾ of the cup.
  2. Pour 4oz of classic Mai Coffee over a spoon into the cup(this helps keep the coffee from mixing into the orange juice too fast)
  3. Froth up 1 oz of classic Mai Coffee using a frothing wand and add the coffee froth on top of the drink.
