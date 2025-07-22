Vietnamese coffee gets a tea bag twist for effortless brewing anywhere

Chicago-based entrepreneur Alan Phung is taking a different approach to coffee innovation — and his story is worth tuning in to. Phung’s story is rooted in personal loss, cultural heritage, and a desire to make Vietnamese coffee more accessible. After losing his father in high school, Phung traveled to Vietnam to reconnect with his roots. During his trip, he found more than just heritage — he discovered an incredible coffee culture, a welcoming community, and a sense of purpose.
After realizing that Vietnamese coffee was challenging and time-consuming for most people to make, Phung set out to find a better solution. His mission: To simplify how we make Vietnamese coffee to allow more people to enjoy it. Phung has now brought his vision to life with the launch of Mai Coffee, the first-ever Vietnamese Coffee pouches. Here’s how his revolutionary tea-bag-style brewing method brings Vietnamese coffee to everyone, with no specialized equipment required.
Vietnamese coffee: Challenges and solutions
When his father passed away in his senior year of high school, Phung found comfort and ground in Vietnamese coffee. The drink reminded him of his father and their culture, inspiring his passion for the business he now launched today. At the time, he knew very little about coffee, immersing himself in the discovery of what makes Vietnamese coffee different. He soon realized that traditional Vietnamese coffee was too difficult and time-consuming for the average person to make, requiring 20 minutes to prepare just one cup of coffee.
As he set out on a mission to find a better solution, he discovered an innovative tea bag method that required only 5 minutes to brew and no special equipment. All you need is a cup and boiling water to enjoy Mai Coffee’s variation of Vietnamese coffee. The innovation process, however, wasn’t easy.