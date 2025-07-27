The Baby Negroni is a fun-sized take on Italy’s most iconic cocktail

The Negroni cocktail is an Italian favorite. Sweet yet bitter and complex, sipping a Negroni is the start or finish to many a great Italian meal. But if you’re looking for a modern take on this classic, a “tiny” cocktail is a unique format. Basically, a smaller serving of the same drink, tiny cocktails have started to appear on some bar menus. Since the Negroni is Italian, we spoke to Joseph Isola, the food and beverage manager at Ace Hotel Brooklyn, home to Lele’s Roman restaurant for insight into these tiny Negroni cocktails.

“At Lele’s, we wanted to take a timeless Italian cocktail and present it in a more playful, approachable way,” explains Isola. “The Negroni is a natural fit — its balance is iconic, and its versatility allows us to introduce guests to a classic in a fresh format.”

Why tiny cocktails?

The logic behind tiny cocktails can be thought of in much the same way as beer or wine flights — a way for the customer to try different flavors without committing to a whole drink. “Served as a trio, our Baby Negronis invite exploration while offering the perfect pre-dinner aperitivo or post-meal digestif,” says Isola. The smaller size of the cocktails also allows them to be an excellent food pairing. According to Isola, the Negroni can help with digestion, a particularly valuable aspect when facing a large Italian meal with plenty of pasta and carbs.

Isola also experiments with tiny cocktails beyond the Negroni and is keen to explore more variations at Lele’s Roman. “At our sister restaurant, Scarpetta, we serve two standout mini martinis: one with a sun-dried tomato brine and another infused with blue cheese vodka,” says Isola. “They’re playful, elevated takes on the classics — and we’re excited to explore similar creative touches at Lele’s.”

The Baby Negroni Series at Lele’s Roman

At Lele’s Roman, you can order the Negroni cocktail by itself or in a flight of three. Having tried them firsthand, we recommend the trio. The trio of tiny Negronis comes in three flavors: the Classic, the Bianco, and the Robusto. The Classic has the traditional taste one expects from a well-made Negroni — slightly bitter and sweet with a botanical bite. The Bianco is light, almost refreshing, and the Robusto is strong and bold (we recommend sipping this one last). All together, the trio offers a nice cocktail experience without too much liquor. You’ll get a buzz, depending on your tolerance level.

The menu at Lele’s Roman features many Italian classics but has a strong focus on the cuisine of Rome, such as pinsa (a type of pizza), fava beans, artichokes, cacio e pepe, and carbonara. The carbonara is well-executed, and we found the Bianco Negroni a welcome balance to the fattiness of the pasta. Although the Negroni is also nice when paired with desserts. “The Robusto Baby Negroni, which includes a splash of Pedro Ximénez, pairs beautifully with our tiramisù,” says Isola. “It’s the perfect way to end the meal—balanced, bold, and just the right touch of indulgence.”