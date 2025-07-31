 Skip to main content
You’re probably trimming off the best part of the steak

Stop throwing away the best part of your steak

By
Different raw steak cuts
Sergey Kotenev / Unsplash

Let’s talk about steak fat. Not the lean center cuts your gym buddy raves about, not the trendy tomahawks you see all over Instagram. I’m talking about the luscious, buttery, flavor-packed fat that gets unjustly sliced off, scraped away, or tragically left behind on the plate. It’s time to stop trimming off the best part of your steak — and start understanding why beef fat deserves a little reverence.

Beef fat isn’t just fat. It’s a complex ingredient that carries flavor, moisture, and texture. It’s what turns a decent steak into a drool-worthy, Instagram-pausing, can’t-talk-right-now-I’m-eating masterpiece. When rendered properly (either in the pan, over open flame, or in a slow oven), that fat transforms into something close to magic: crispy, rich, and deeply savory.

But somewhere along the way, people started treating steak fat like the enemy — probably thanks to decades of low-fat diet trends and over-trimmed grocery store cuts. Now, even home cooks are reaching for the boning knife before that beautiful ribeye hits the heat. And I’m here to tell you: put. the knife. down.

Types of fat

Raw picanha roast from Holy Grail Steak Co.
Edson Saldaña / https://unsplash.com/photos/raw-meat-on-brown-wooden-table-J88no2vCrTs

Fat cap

Let’s start with the fat cap — the thick outer layer of fat found on cuts like ribeye, strip loin, and even brisket. Sure, it looks a little gnarly raw. And no, you don’t have to eat the whole thing (though it’s delicious). But when left intact during cooking, that fat slowly renders, basting the meat beneath it with liquid gold.

It’s like nature’s built-in flavor injector. That fat cap protects the meat from drying out, adds a layer of richness, and creates those craveable crispy edges when seared properly. Trimming it off before cooking is like throwing away the crust on your pizza — why sabotage the best part?

If you’re not into chewing large pieces of fat, fine — leave it on during cooking, then cut around it after it’s done its job. Just don’t toss it before it hits the heat. That’s not fat; that’s flavor.

Silver skin

Now, not all fat is created equal. Enter silver skin — a thin, silvery-white membrane that doesn’t melt or tenderize like regular fat. It’s mostly collagen and elastin, which makes it tough and chewy, regardless of how long you cook it. If you see a thick band of it on a tenderloin or flank steak, yes, go ahead and trim that off.

Marbling

We can’t talk about steak fat without mentioning marbling — that web of intramuscular fat that gives cuts like ribeye and wagyu their trademark tenderness and richness. That marbling is why the steak “melts in your mouth,” and why a USDA Prime ribeye tastes head and shoulders above a Select one.

Unlike external fat, marbling is embedded within the muscle fibers. It melts gently as the steak cooks, keeping everything juicy and adding those elusive beefy notes chefs and butchers rave about. That’s not gristle. That’s the flavor payoff of proper animal husbandry, good genetics, and patient aging.

Fat is flavor gold

A raw ribeye steak.
Amy Ellis Photography

Look, our ancestors weren’t rendering beef fat into tallow just for fun. They used it to fry, to preserve, to add richness to soups and sauces. Chefs still save trimmings to sear potatoes, make compound butters, or even confit onions. If they’re not wasting fat, why should you?

So next time you buy a steak, look at the fat not as something to cut off, but as something to respect. That glossy strip along the edge? That’s your built-in baste. The soft halo of marbling? That’s nature’s flavor bomb. And that crackly strip you were tempted to toss? That is the steak’s crown jewel.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Topics

