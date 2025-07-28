 Skip to main content
Starbucks revives its beloved raspberry flavor for a short time only

A limited-time returning flavor: Raspberry syrup

By
Starbucks raspberry cream
Starbucks

Starbucks is back with another limited-time announcement. Starting July 29th, fans can enjoy the sweet and juicy taste of raspberry with the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew for a limited time. This long-time fan favorite flavor can be enjoyed as a beverage customization for a variety of Starbucks beverages or ordered in a whole new way with the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew. The Starbucks team has developed this new signature beverage with a lot of thought, featuring a frothy layer of raspberry cream cold foam that complements the smooth, bold taste of Starbucks’ classic cold brew.

The Raspberry Cream Cold Brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup, which balances the raspberry notes in the cold foam for a perfectly smooth, vibrant, and flavorful pairing. Available in Starbucks stores nationwide starting Tuesday, July 29th, the raspberry syrup will only be available for a limited time, so try to enjoy it while you can. The returning favorite raspberry syrup not only tastes delicious in coffee, such as layered into a white chocolate mocha or blended into cold foam, but it’s also a great addition to a refreshing iced tea. Starbucks recommends ordering an Iced Green Tea with added raspberry syrup for a refreshing combination of raspberry and iced green tea blended with mint, lemongrass, and lemon verbena.

Other non-coffee custom beverage combinations that include the returning Raspberry Syrup include the Strawberry Acai Refresher with a rich boost of raspberry syrup or a hot or iced white chocolate mocha with a juicy raspberry flavor. Starbucks has not announced when the last day of the raspberry syrup offering in stores will be.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Watch Starbucks’ first Global Barista Championship live on YouTube
How to tune into this inaugural event
Starbucks latte

For the first time, Starbucks will host the inaugural Global Barista Championship next week. Taking place in Las Vegas from June 9 to June 11, this three-day coffee competition will feature 12 baristas from around the world. Baristas from around the globe, from China to Latin America, will compete for the global title in the culmination of worldwide competitions spanning over a year, where more than 84,000 baristas competed. According to Starbucks, the event will focus on three pillars: connection, craft, and coffee storytelling.

The event will feature three days of all things coffee, where baristas will have the opportunity to showcase their passion in both knowledge-based and skill-based competitions. The Starbucks Global Barista Championship is also taking place concurrently with the Starbucks Leadership Conference, allowing more than 14,000 employees to witness the events unfold. For coffee lovers at home interested in watching the competition, Starbucks will live-stream the event on its YouTube channel.

What is cold drip coffee? The slow-brewed drink with a high-definition flavor
Cold drip coffee is not the same as cold brew coffee
Pouring cream in cold brew coffee

If you're a fan of cold coffee, you're probably most familiar with either cold brew or iced coffee. But what is cold drip coffee? Brewing cold drip coffee is an entirely different process that uses a drip tower brewer to allow water to "slowly" drip over freshly ground coffee. As a long-time coffee drinker (and cold coffee lover), I'm ashamed to admit I only recently learned about this unique brewing method to make cold coffee. Below, we'll dive into everything you need to know about "What is cold drip coffee?" and how exactly it's made.

What is cold drip coffee?

You won’t believe it’s decaf: Lavazza’s Dolcevita changes everything
Bold flavor without the caffeiene
Lavazza decaf

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, a leading player on the global coffee scene, proudly announces Dolcevita Decaf, a premium decaffeinated coffee that delivers full flavor and richness to coffee lovers who seek the indulgence of coffee without the caffeine. Dolcevita Decaf is the first decaf coffee to join the celebrated Dolcevita line, amongst the most popular offered by Lavazza.
Meticulously crafted by the innovation team, this decaf coffee roast was made to preserve its deep flavor profile and aroma, allowing decaf coffee drinkers to enjoy a killer cup of coffee without any compromise. With the rising demand for high-quality decaf coffee, this new launch is set to meet evolving consumer needs for flavorful coffee that fits health-conscious and caffeine-free lifestyles.
“Awakening a better world every morning” is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.
“We’re thrilled to introduce Dolcevita Decaf in response to consumer feedback and the growing demand for premium decaffeinated options,” says Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America. “We listened carefully to our customers, and this product reflects our commitment to quality and innovation in every cup - making decaf just as enjoyable as its caffeinated counterparts.”
Dolcevita Decaf is a medium roast that delivers rich, smooth flavor with a velvety body, featuring notes of chocolate and caramel. It offers a decaf coffee experience that feels indulgent and sophisticated — ideal for coffee enthusiasts who want a high-quality cup at any hour of the day. This new decaf roast is available now for purchase online in both K-cups for Keurig brewers as well as in ground coffee bags.

