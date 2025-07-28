Starbucks revives its beloved raspberry flavor for a short time only

Starbucks is back with another limited-time announcement. Starting July 29th, fans can enjoy the sweet and juicy taste of raspberry with the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew for a limited time. This long-time fan favorite flavor can be enjoyed as a beverage customization for a variety of Starbucks beverages or ordered in a whole new way with the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew. The Starbucks team has developed this new signature beverage with a lot of thought, featuring a frothy layer of raspberry cream cold foam that complements the smooth, bold taste of Starbucks’ classic cold brew.

The Raspberry Cream Cold Brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup, which balances the raspberry notes in the cold foam for a perfectly smooth, vibrant, and flavorful pairing. Available in Starbucks stores nationwide starting Tuesday, July 29th, the raspberry syrup will only be available for a limited time, so try to enjoy it while you can. The returning favorite raspberry syrup not only tastes delicious in coffee, such as layered into a white chocolate mocha or blended into cold foam, but it’s also a great addition to a refreshing iced tea. Starbucks recommends ordering an Iced Green Tea with added raspberry syrup for a refreshing combination of raspberry and iced green tea blended with mint, lemongrass, and lemon verbena.

Other non-coffee custom beverage combinations that include the returning Raspberry Syrup include the Strawberry Acai Refresher with a rich boost of raspberry syrup or a hot or iced white chocolate mocha with a juicy raspberry flavor. Starbucks has not announced when the last day of the raspberry syrup offering in stores will be.