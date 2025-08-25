 Skip to main content
I tried Starbucks’ new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and it’s not what I expected at all

What I thought of this fall-inspired Cortado

Starbucks pecan cortado
When Starbucks first released its version of the cortado in January, it instantly became a favorite of mine. To me, the perfectly balanced construction of equal parts espresso and steamed milk in a cortado makes for the perfect beverage that’s strong enough in espresso flavor, but still has a good bit of creaminess. This small but mighty espresso drink always hits the spot, especially when you’re looking for a drink that’s low in liquid volume but high in caffeine content.

I’d describe myself as what I call a “classic coffee drinker.” By this, I mean that I tend to shy away from fancy espresso beverages and flavored drinks that have lots of “add-ons” like caramel drizzle or cookie crumbles. I love coffee and espresso in its purest form, and I tend not to like drinking coffees that are overly sweetened.

That being said, I can’t resist fall flavors like pumpkin spice and pecan (after all, pecan is the trending fall coffee flavor of the season). When I heard Starbucks was adding a new fall-inspired Cortado to its menu, I knew I had to give it a try. Here are my honest thoughts on trying the Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado for the first time.

About the Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Starbucks pecan cortado
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The description of a drink can tell you a lot about what to expect — but it can’t tell you everything. Here’s how Starbucks describes the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado:

“The saltiness and browned butter notes combined with the toasted pecan flavors are the perfect complement to the Cortado’s bold espresso base,” says Patrick Penny, lead beverage developer for Starbucks. “When paired with creamy oatmilk, the pecan balances the vibrant, rich flavor notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso.” 

Like the classic cortado, this beverage is made with three shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, but also includes notes of pecan, rich brown butter, holiday baking spices, and steamed oat milk. It is also topped with a sprinkle of pecan crunch.

From the description alone, my immediate thoughts were that this drink sounded like it was going to be way too sweet for my liking. Still, you can’t know until you try, so I took the first sip to see if my suspicions were accurate.

Tasting the drink

Starbucks pecan cortado
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

We all know the saying “don’t judge a book by its cover.” Well, I’m here to tell you that in the coffee world, this translates to “don’t judge a drink by its description.” Upon the first sip of this drink, I knew my thoughts about this drink were wrong. The Starbucks Pecan Oatmilk Cortado has the same perfectly balanced flavor and texture as the classic cortado, with the slightest bit of “fall” flavor as an aftertaste. Fall is my favorite season — so the slight taste of pecan gave me an instant serotonin boost. To my surprise, this drink was not overly sweet at all (something I haven’t found in many fall-flavored coffees I’ve tried).

After every sip, I found myself going back for more and more. I can see this fall-inspired cortado becoming a favorite this autumn. If you’re looking for a light and balanced espresso beverage that’s not overpowering, you’ll want to try this new cortado variety on your next Starbucks run.

