Pumpkin spice season is starting earlier than ever, DoorDash data shows

In time for National Coffee Month and the start of “pumpkin spice season“, DoorDash just released new data from its Fall Flavor Trends report. The report, which examines fall ordering data, found that the demand for pumpkin spice is shifting earlier and earlier each year. In 2021, pumpkin spice cravings first emerged around the end of August (August 30), compared to August 19th in 2024 — nearly two weeks earlier.

According to DoorDash, consumers are no longer waiting for the calendar or coffee chains to release their fall-flavored coffee favorites. Instead, they are taking matters into their own hands and ordering ingredients via DoorDash to make their own pumpkin spice lattes at home (think pumpkin purée, maple syrup, and cinnamon).

Pecan is 2025’s breakout fall flavor

Not only does DoorDash’s Fall Flavor Trends report suggest coffee drinkers want pumpkin spice earlier, but it also suggests a shifting tide in the top fall coffee flavor of the season. While the demand for the classic pumpkin spice latte remains high, DoorDash says another contender is stealing the spotlight this fall: Pecan. The report uncovered that this nutty favorite is the fastest-growing fall flavor, with orders up 28% year-over-year. Gingerbread and apple were tied for second place.



“Fall has become the unofficial start of cozy season, and consumers aren’t waiting for the calendar to catch up. Whether it’s Summerween in July or gingerbread in September, the seasonal lines are blurring. Flavor is one of the quickest ways to find comfort, and with over half of iced coffee orders now including a flavor add-on, people are using small seasonal treats like pumpkin, apple, and pecan to emotionally reset before the season even begins,” says Cristen Milliner, Consumer Trends Expert at DoorDash.