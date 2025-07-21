 Skip to main content
Starbucks confirms Pumpkin Spice Latte return date and new fall menu

Mark your calendars for the unofficial start of fall

By
Pumpkin Spice Starbucks
Starbucks

The beloved Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte was first introduced more than 20 years ago, creating the phenomenon it remains today. Data shows that consumer interest in pumpkin spice started earlier this year, with an uptick in searches starting in mid-June vs mid-July 2024, per Google Trends. Today, Starbucks and pumpkin spice fans can take a mental break from the summer heat and mark their calendars for August 26 — the unofficial start of fall.

Starting August 26, the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with real pumpkin, will return at Starbucks coffeehouses. This year, other fall menu items will include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. Following the recent interest in the new Starbucks cortado, launched earlier this year, Starbucks will also launch a new Pecan Cortado alongside new Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

Although fans will have to wait until August 26 to get their favorite Starbucks pumpkin coffee in cafes, they can pick up Starbucks At Home fall coffees and creamers, available now in grocery stores nationwide. This year’s Starbucks At-Home offerings include a new Starbucks Pecan Latte Inspired Non-dairy Creamer, alongside the classic, returning Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer, offered in both dairy and non-dairy options. Other Starbucks At-Home fall products include:

  • Starbucks Fall Blend (K-cup pods and ground coffee)
  • Starbucks Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee (K-cup pods and ground coffee)
  • Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee  (K-Cup pods, ground, and Starbucks by Nespresso for Vertuo varieties)

Starting early August, Starbucks’ ready-to-drink (RTD) fall coffee beverages will also hit shelves, which include Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, available in RTD Iced Espresso and RTD Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink. 

  

