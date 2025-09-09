 Skip to main content
Starbucks’ new plan: faster drinks, better spaces, and a bigger experience

By
Starbucks Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

It’s no secret that Starbucks’ CEO, Brian Niccol, has been working hard to make significant changes to Starbucks operations. Earlier this year, Niccol announced the company would operate under new guidelines to bring faster service to customers and simplify its menu to streamline the coffee shop experience.

After about a year on the job, Niccol says the coffee chain is ahead of schedule in its efforts to turn operations around, but that the work is far from over. In a recent interview with FOX Business, Niccol stated that the company has made major strides on the fundamentals, continuing to work on innovations both on the menu and the rewards program. Looking ahead, Niccol says customers can expect to see another layer of growth in the coming months to years. After just one year with the company, Niccol has noted his confidence in where the company is heading.

Just a few weeks ago, Starbucks stores implemented a new service model to prepare beverages in under four minutes. His focus for the brand is to give guests the drinks and the experience they want, bringing roots back to the traditional coffeehouse environment. Niccol also plans to become more aggressive on the redesign of existing coffeehouses, allowing the company to open more locations. Throughout 2026, thousands of locations across the country will be redesigned with a feeling that encourages guests to stay and relax a while, as opposed to rushing them out.

“If we’ve got a space that you want to stay, then we’re doing our job. Because that means our partners are connecting. That means the seat is a good seat,” Niccol said. “That means, the vibe is right. And you feel good about Starbucks. You feel good about being a part of the brand. Whatever time you ultimately decide to get up and go, that’s on your time.”






Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

