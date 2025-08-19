Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX Straight Bourbon Whiskey is being released just in time for fall

If you’re a fan of whiskeys inspired by the Prohibition era, you’ll be glad to know that Remus Bourbon is once again releasing its popular Remus Repeal Reserve bourbon. This annual release from the iconicDistillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, is eagerly awaited by whiskey fans, and this year features its highest proof ever.

Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX

This expression, matured between ten and eighteen years and featuring some of the rarest whiskeys hand-selected by Master Distiller Ian Stirsman, is non-chill-filtered and bottled at 104-proof. Made to honor the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, it’s made from barrels of high-rye bourbon. This includes 7% of an 18-year-old bourbon containing 21% rye; 26% of an 11-year-aged bourbon comprising 36% rye; 23% of a 10-year-aged bourbon containing 36% rye; and 44% of a second 10-year-aged bourbon comprising 21% rye.

According to the brand, the result is a memorable, multi-layered bourbon that begins with a nose of oaky wood, fresh leather, sweet cherries, and pipe tobacco. The palate is centered on notes of dried cherries, roasted coffee, and baking spices. The finish is long, lingering, and ends with a mix of oak, spice, coffee, cherries, and tobacco.

“Bourbon fans have always expected something new from each edition of Remus Repeal Reserve,” said Stirsman.

“That’s why for Remus Repeal Reserve Series IX, we found some of our most unique barrels to date. After finalizing the blend, we blind-tasted it at different proofs to ensure we provide fans with the unique experience they expect. In the end, we believe the 104 proof, combined with 10-18-year-old bourbons, did just that.”

Where can I buy it?

This expression will be available in limited quantities at select retailers beginning in September for the suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.