Nitro coffee trend expands as specialty drinks surge in demand

Where the nitro cold brew market is headed

By
Dunkin nitro cold brew
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

A new Nitrogenated Coffee Market Intelligence Study published by Grand View Research has estimated that the global nitrogenated coffee market is expected to reach USD 144.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising interest in nitro cold brew is thought to be driven by the demand of health-conscious consumers who prefer nitro cold brew for its lower sugar and calorie content compared to traditional coffee beverages. In addition, the report suggests that nitro cold brew complements the growing demand for lactose-free and non-dairy alternatives in the coffee industry, offering a drink that has a natural sweetness without any dairy.

The report also highlighted major companies playing a role in the nitrogenated coffee market, which included: Starbucks Corporation, International Coffee & Tea, LLC, McDonald’s, Blackeye Roasting Co., and more. The North American nitrogenated coffee market secured the dominant share with 79.4% in 2023, owing to the well-established coffee culture, with the European market at 11.4% of the global revenue share in 2023. The study found that the smooth, creamy, and less-bitter taste profile of nitro cold brew has appealed to a wide range of coffee drinkers, particularly younger demographics and millennials who seek a sensory experience from drinking coffee.

Of all flavors paired with nitro cold brew, vanilla accounted for the dominant share of 42.3% in 2023 as it complements the natural bitterness of coffee. In the coming years, experts predict the fruit & nut flavor is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR alongside rising consumer demand for health products with diverse tastes.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
