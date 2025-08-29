These underrated bourbons deserve a spot in your fall whiskey rotation

Bourbon is the epitome of America in a glass. The United States’ “native spirit” is as American as the designated hitter, bright yellow school buses, and McDonald’s apple pie. It’s entrenched in the history of America, with many big names like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, and Wild Turkey taking center stage. But, while you can’t go wrong with any of these brands and expressions, if you really want to get the most out of this corn-based whiskey, you’ll try one of the countless lesser-known (but just as noteworthy) bourbons on the market.

A background on bourbon

Before we get into these underrated gems, it’s important to take a step back and let you in on the rules and regulations surrounding bourbon. Because there are a few. First, to be considered a bourbon, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn.

And while there are a handful of other rules, the second most important is based on geography. Bourbon, like Cognac in certain areas of France and tequila in specific Mexican states, can only be produced in the US. Even though someone might try to tell you that it can only be produced in Kentucky, that’s simply not true. Sure, more than 90% of all bourbon is made in the Blue Grass State, but it can be made anywhere in the US, including DC and Puerto Rico.

Underrated bourbons to drink this fall

Now that you have a little background on what makes a bourbon whiskey, it’s time to find some to stock up on for fall sipping and mixing. With more than 2,000 distilleries currently operating in the US, there is a ton of lesser-known bourbon whiskey well worth your time. Below, you’ll find some of our favorites. Keep scrolling to see all the award-winning, balanced whiskey alternatives.

Four Branches Founders Blend Bourbon

Named to reference that its founders are veterans of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, Four Branches in a lesser-known bourbon brand you should know about. Its award-winning Founders Blend is a 96-proof whiskey that begins with a mash bill of 65% corn, 15% rye, 10% malted barley, and 10% wheat. The result is a noteworthy, blended bourbon featuring a nose of toasted vanilla beans, candied orange peels, toffee, and baking spices. The palate is a mix of candied nuts, maple candy, orange zest, and cinnamon. It all finished with a warm final flourish of vanilla.





Iron Smoke Straight Bourbon Whiskey

If you’ve never tried Iron Smoke Bourbon, what are you waiting for? To say this 80-proof bourbon is unique is an understatement. This small batch bourbon is made with water from New York’s Finger Lakes and locally sourced ingredients. It’s an award-winning four-grain bourbon that gets added flavor from the use of applewood-smoked wheat. The nose is a mix of aromas, including caramel apples, toasted marshmallows, and oak. Sipping it reveals a palate of sweet corn, vanilla beans, toffee, and gentle applewood smoke at the finish.





Coppercraft Straight Bourbon Whiskey

This award-winning 90.6-proof small batch whiskey is a blend of sourced bourbons that were matured for at least four years. Coppercraft uses brandy blending and proofing techniques that take three months from maturation to bottling. Before sipping, you’ll be met with scents of toasted vanilla beans, charred oak, and caramelized sugar. The palate is a symphony of flavors including dried fruits, candied nuts, baking spices, vanilla and sticky toffee. The finish is warm, lingering, and leaves you craving more.





Oregon Spirit Straight Bourbon

Produced in the Pacific Northwest, this award-winning whiskey is made with a four-grain mash bill of 66% corn, 18% rye, 8% wheat, and 8% malted barley. After distillation, it’s matured for at least four years in charred, new American oak barrels. The result is a memorable 94-proof bourbon whiskey that starts with a nose of caramel apples, candied nuts, and gentle smoke. The palate is a mix of orchard fruits, toasted vanilla beans, cracked black pepper, and light smoke. The finish is warm, sweet, and pleasantly spicy.





15 Stars First West Bourbon

This limited-release, 106-proof whiskey is a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys matured for fifteen, nine, and seven years. This award winner begins with a nose of maple candy, toasted vanilla beans, candied pecans, cinnamon, and candied orange peels. Sipping it brings notes of caramelized sugar, brown sugar, cracked black pepper, oak, and pipe tobacco. The finish is warm, long, and ends with hints of charred oak, caramel sweetness, and light baking spices.





Bottom line

Nobody is saying that you can’t buy Wild Turkey Rare Breed or Knob Creek 9 Year anymore. Those are outstanding bourbons. Just, in between giving cash to the big boys, throw a little to the littler outfits as well. Many smaller distilleries and brands (like the ones listed above) are crafting some noteworthy expressions.