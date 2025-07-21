Laphroaig is launching a new cask strength single malt Scotch whisky

When it comes to peat-smoked single malt Scotch whiskies, few names are more beloved than the sometimes hard-to-spell Laphroaig. The popular distillery recently announced the launch of the 2025 Càirdeas release, Lore Cask Strength.

Laphroaig Càirdeas Lore Cask Strength

For those unaware, “Càirdeas” is the Gaelic word for friendship. In that vein, this expression was crafted to be imbibed by the Friends of Laphroaig members. Its release is timed with Fèis Ìle, the Islay-based whisky festival.

This limited-release cask strength single malt whisky sits at a potent 59.6% ABV. It’s a marriage of five different casks (ex-bourbon, European oak, Oloroso sherry barrels, and quarter casks) which results in a non-chill filtered, complex, memorable whisky. If you’re only going to try one expression from Laphroaig, make it this one.

According to Laphroaig, the result is a multi-layered, balanced, smoky whisky that begins with a nose of apricots, lemon cream, coconut, vanilla fudge, fresh cut grass, basil, pipe tobacco, and white pepper. Sipping it reveals notes of sea salt, white pepper, lemon zest, salted limes, caramelized sugar, mint, tea leaves, cumin, cloves, ginger, and an “almost antiseptic sensation on the palate.”

The finish is long and warm, ending with citrus, peat smoke, and a phenolic final flourish. With such a high proof, 2025 Laphroaig Càirdeas is best enjoyed neat with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

Where can I buy it?

The 2025 Laphroaig Càirdeas is available at select whisky retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $110 for a 750ml bottle.