The Las Vegas breakfast spot that might just ruin all others for you

I’ve always loved going out for breakfast or brunch since I was young. Maybe it’s that I’m a morning person, or perhaps it’s that I love breakfast food and coffee. Either way, there’s no denying that breakfast is my favorite meal to dine out for. Interestingly enough, however, I feel that breakfast is also the meal that seems the most “hit or miss” when dining out.

In my opinion, breakfast experiences can be divided into three sections. First, you have the truly terrible dining experience (don’t ask how hard it is to mess up eggs, because the answer isn’t what you think). Chances are you’ve experienced this — no matter where you live or dine. Secondly, there’s the mediocre breakfast or brunch experience. This is the category most restaurants fall into.

Lastly, and more challenging to find, is the memorable breakfast experience. One that impresses you from start to finish, and hits the spot on every level. Here’s the category where La Fontaine Las Vegas shines, just like all of the restaurants that are a part of the culinary experience at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Here’s how you can start your day with an elegant, French-inspired breakfast at La Fontaine Las Vegas.

Upscale atmosphere at La Fontaine Las Vegas

From the exterior of the restaurant alone, you can already tell that this restaurant isn’t your typical breakfast place. From floor to ceiling, the atmosphere and mood here are luxurious and sophisticated, which is reflected in its design. From glass chandeliers to soft pastel decor and velvet finishes, the vibe here gets you in the mood to enjoy brunch to the fullest.

Specializing in French cuisine, La Fontaine Las Vegas serves breakfast and lunch until 3 p.m., which gives guests the option to choose traditional breakfast foods or lunch options (or order both, like I did). As soon as I sat down at my table, I noticed the light, upbeat, and vibrant atmosphere of the restaurant. La Fontaine Las Vegas describes the vibe as “old-world opulence,” which seems accurate based on my experience. The ambiance felt like the right way to kick off a lucky day in Vegas. My server described La Fontaine Las Vegas as having earned a reputation for serving the “best breakfast in Vegas.” After dining here, it’s not difficult to see how it earned this title.

Savory and sweet dishes

The atmosphere of La Fontaine Las Vegas already set the right tone, giving me high hopes for the quality and taste of the food. The brunch menu features many French classics, from savory escargots to a sweet viennoiserie basket (croissants and various pastries). The extensive menu made it a challenge to select what to order. If you love deviled eggs like I do, don’t miss the “La Fontaine Egg Mayonnaise” as a starter, which has a unique crunch due to the Parmesan crisp on top and pairs well with smoky paprika. This twist on deviled eggs was a hit at my table (and didn’t last long).

Viennoiseries Selection

The Viennoiseries Selection basket was equally impressive as a starter. The basket came with the largest and most buttery pastries I’ve ever tried. My personal favorite was the Pain au Chocolat, though all the pastries were a must-try. Paired with a cappuccino, I could have started my day on just the starters alone at La Fontaine Las Vegas. Beyond delicious food, small details like the gold-adorned plates elevate the brunch experience from what you’d expect when dining out for a typical breakfast.

La Parisienne Omelette

Our server recommended I try the restaurant’s signature omelette, the “La Parisienne.” This omelette is made with smoked ham, Emmental cheese (a cheese similar to Swiss cheese), and a delicious Parmesan cream sauce. I’d never had an omelette that came with such a delightful and creamy sauce. If you love a classic ham and cheese omelette (my usual go-to diner order), you must try this elevated French variation. It makes you wonder why every omelette you’ve eaten doesn’t come with a sauce this creamy. If you’re looking to add a side, the grilled apple chicken sausage pairs wonderfully.

Culinary talent

Great food and a stunning atmosphere make La Fontaine Las Vegas a must-try for a one-of-a-kind breakfast. However, the service, staff, and culinary talent here also move the experience from great to wonderful. Executive Chef Laetitia Rouabah knocks every dish out of the park, matching the level of excellence that you’d expect when dining in one of Vegas’ best hotels.

Additionally, every server here has extensive knowledge of the menu, helping to guide selections and answer questions to ensure you order something you love. My server’s recommendations steered me in the perfect direction. You don’t get this type of menu knowledge from your typical breakfast or brunch restaurant.