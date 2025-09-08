 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Las Vegas breakfast spot that might just ruin all others for you

Start your Las Vegas morning the right way

By
La Fontaine Las Vegas
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

I’ve always loved going out for breakfast or brunch since I was young. Maybe it’s that I’m a morning person, or perhaps it’s that I love breakfast food and coffee. Either way, there’s no denying that breakfast is my favorite meal to dine out for. Interestingly enough, however, I feel that breakfast is also the meal that seems the most “hit or miss” when dining out.

In my opinion, breakfast experiences can be divided into three sections. First, you have the truly terrible dining experience (don’t ask how hard it is to mess up eggs, because the answer isn’t what you think). Chances are you’ve experienced this — no matter where you live or dine. Secondly, there’s the mediocre breakfast or brunch experience. This is the category most restaurants fall into.

Recommended Videos

Lastly, and more challenging to find, is the memorable breakfast experience. One that impresses you from start to finish, and hits the spot on every level. Here’s the category where La Fontaine Las Vegas shines, just like all of the restaurants that are a part of the culinary experience at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Here’s how you can start your day with an elegant, French-inspired breakfast at La Fontaine Las Vegas.

Upscale atmosphere at La Fontaine Las Vegas

La Fontaine Las Vegas
Connie Zhou

From the exterior of the restaurant alone, you can already tell that this restaurant isn’t your typical breakfast place. From floor to ceiling, the atmosphere and mood here are luxurious and sophisticated, which is reflected in its design. From glass chandeliers to soft pastel decor and velvet finishes, the vibe here gets you in the mood to enjoy brunch to the fullest.

Specializing in French cuisine, La Fontaine Las Vegas serves breakfast and lunch until 3 p.m., which gives guests the option to choose traditional breakfast foods or lunch options (or order both, like I did). As soon as I sat down at my table, I noticed the light, upbeat, and vibrant atmosphere of the restaurant. La Fontaine Las Vegas describes the vibe as “old-world opulence,” which seems accurate based on my experience. The ambiance felt like the right way to kick off a lucky day in Vegas. My server described La Fontaine Las Vegas as having earned a reputation for serving the “best breakfast in Vegas.” After dining here, it’s not difficult to see how it earned this title.

Savory and sweet dishes

Deviled eggs at La Fontaine Las Vegas
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The atmosphere of La Fontaine Las Vegas already set the right tone, giving me high hopes for the quality and taste of the food. The brunch menu features many French classics, from savory escargots to a sweet viennoiserie basket (croissants and various pastries). The extensive menu made it a challenge to select what to order. If you love deviled eggs like I do, don’t miss the “La Fontaine Egg Mayonnaise” as a starter, which has a unique crunch due to the Parmesan crisp on top and pairs well with smoky paprika. This twist on deviled eggs was a hit at my table (and didn’t last long).

Viennoiseries Selection

Bread basket at La Fontaine Las Vegas
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The Viennoiseries Selection basket was equally impressive as a starter. The basket came with the largest and most buttery pastries I’ve ever tried. My personal favorite was the Pain au Chocolat, though all the pastries were a must-try. Paired with a cappuccino, I could have started my day on just the starters alone at La Fontaine Las Vegas. Beyond delicious food, small details like the gold-adorned plates elevate the brunch experience from what you’d expect when dining out for a typical breakfast.

La Parisienne Omelette

Eggs at La Fontaine Las Vegas
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Our server recommended I try the restaurant’s signature omelette, the “La Parisienne.” This omelette is made with smoked ham, Emmental cheese (a cheese similar to Swiss cheese), and a delicious Parmesan cream sauce. I’d never had an omelette that came with such a delightful and creamy sauce. If you love a classic ham and cheese omelette (my usual go-to diner order), you must try this elevated French variation. It makes you wonder why every omelette you’ve eaten doesn’t come with a sauce this creamy. If you’re looking to add a side, the grilled apple chicken sausage pairs wonderfully.

Culinary talent

Eggs at La Fontaine Las Vegas
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Great food and a stunning atmosphere make La Fontaine Las Vegas a must-try for a one-of-a-kind breakfast. However, the service, staff, and culinary talent here also move the experience from great to wonderful. Executive Chef Laetitia Rouabah knocks every dish out of the park, matching the level of excellence that you’d expect when dining in one of Vegas’ best hotels.

Additionally, every server here has extensive knowledge of the menu, helping to guide selections and answer questions to ensure you order something you love. My server’s recommendations steered me in the perfect direction. You don’t get this type of menu knowledge from your typical breakfast or brunch restaurant.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This Virginia city was just named the most underrated US travel spot
Williamsburg, Virginia, just earned big travel praise for 2025
Williamsburg VA

If you’re tired of crowded tourist traps, pricey tours, and the usual vacation clichés, Williamsburg, Virginia, might be the quiet getaway you’ve been searching for. According to Wander, a luxury vacation rental service that analyzed data from Google, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Instagram, Williamsburg ranks as the most underrated travel destination in the United States for 2025.

Scoring an impressive 9.29, Williamsburg boasts over 150 museums and galleries per 100,000 residents and 265 sights and landmarks. Despite its abundance of offerings, it remains under the radar online, with just over 31,000 annual searches and fewer than 3,000 Instagram posts, meaning visitors can enjoy a peaceful, less crowded experience. The city also earned a perfect 100 out of 100 rating from visitors for safety, cleanliness, and ease of walking around.

Read more
The Southern BBQ bucket list that’s embracing Texas-style smoke
Texas BBQ is spreading across the South
prime barbecue

Southern BBQ isn't fading ... it's growing. And a big reason why? Texans are bringing their bold, smoky style to new cities across the South and beyond. From Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina, pitmasters are combining Texas traditions with local flavor, creating exciting mashups that still honor the roots of BBQ while pushing it into fresh territory.

This migration of Texas-style smoked brisket, beef ribs, and sausage isn't just about relocating recipes; it's about how personal heritage, regional ingredients, and social media-driven curiosity are creating a whole new kind of Southern BBQ experience. And with summer road trip season in full swing, now’s the time to hit the trail and taste what’s cooking.

Read more
A new travel experience just launched — for you and your dog
Get ready to go glamping with your pup
Dog camping

If you’ve ever dreamed of a luxury vacation designed just as much for your dog as for you, get ready to pack your pup’s overnight bag. Cruise Tales, the company known for its dog-centric events and canine-friendly cruising adventure, has just announced its latest experience: a land-based retreat called the Happy Tails Glamping Getaway.

Set in the scenic woodlands of High Springs, Florida, just two hours from Orlando, this five-day, Halloween-themed escape runs from October 30 to November 3 and is tailored specifically for dog lovers and their four-legged companions. Guests will stay in one of 45 luxury air-conditioned tiny cabins scattered across 90 private acres filled with moss-draped oaks and nature trails. Each cabin includes one queen-sized bed, with a limited number offering two.

Read more