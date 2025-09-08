Jos A. Magnus & Co. is releasing a limited-edition cask strength high-rye bourbon aged in unique barrels

Back in 2019, Jos A. Magnus & Co. launched a 10-year-old, cask strength, high-rye bourbon and fans of the limited-edition expression have been clamoring for it ever since. Well, the wait is over. The Michigan-based distillery just announced the re-release of this popular whiskey.

The whiskey

The distillery is only releasing 46 barrels of this limited-edition whiskey. What makes it truly special isn’t the limited quantities, but the fact that it spent all ten years maturing in rare, French Seguin Moreau barrels.

Recommended Videos

Just like when they were selecting casks for our Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend or Murray Hill Club, they taste through and hand-select every barrel for every batch they create.

“It’s the same with our Private Cask program – I’ve personally selected each of these barrels for the program,” Head Blender William Fabry told The Manual.

“What makes these barrels special isn’t just the age or even the mash bill. We brought this program back after a six year hiatus because we knew we had something special with the quality and rarity of the world-renowned Seguin Moreau cooperage being used.”

According to Fabry, this cask strength whiskey begins with a nose of toasted hazelnuts, vanilla beans, fresh leather, gentle spices, and cocoa.

He adds, “The palate gets into layers of dark fruit, burnt sugar, and oak-driven tannin, balanced by a creamy, full-bodied mouthfeel. Every barrel is bottled at cask strength allowing the depth and elegance of the whiskey to shine.”

Where can I buy it?

This new expression, like all Private Cask Program whiskeys, has a suggested retail price of $124.99 and will be available at select whiskey retailers.