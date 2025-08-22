 Skip to main content
The flavor secrets behind high-rye bourbon every whiskey lover should know

What exactly is high-rye bourbon?

By
Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

Bourbon whiskey has some specific rules. First of all, it must be made in the US (this includes Washington DC, Guam, and Puerto Rico) and not just in Kentucky (even though 95% of bourbon whiskey is produced there). In addition to several other requirements, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn. The common secondary grains include barley, wheat, and rye. And while we could get into the various flavors each secondary grain brings to the table, today is all about rye—specifically, high-rye bourbon.

If you’re anything like me, when I first heard the term “high-rye” bourbon, I wasn’t entirely sure what it meant. In the simplest terms, it’s a bourbon made with a large percentage of rye after the initial corn. But it’s so much more complex than that.

What is high-rye bourbon?

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

There is no legal definition or set of rules detailing what constitutes a high-rye bourbon. This makes it similar to “small batch” in that the definition is up to the distillers themselves. But while small-batch whiskey is like the Wild West with seemingly no defined rules, you can at least count on a few guidelines for high-rye bourbon.

While the whiskey might have a handful of grains in the mash bill, rye will likely be the second grain in terms of mash bill percentage after corn. Also, high-rye bourbons typically fall in the 20-35% percentage range. Any lower than that, you’re likely not looking at a high-rye bourbon anymore.

The flavors rye brings to whiskey

Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon Straight Whiskey in bottle with glasses -resized hero
Basil Hayden

When rye is used as a secondary grain, the whiskey will gain a handful of complex, memorable aromas and flavors. This includes herbal and grassy flavors, as well as baking spices like cloves and cinnamon, and, of course, cracked black pepper. Despite what some drinkers might think, not all rye whiskey and high-rye bourbons are spicy. That is just one of the potential flavors imparted by using the grain.

What do high-rye bourbons taste like?

Whiskey in a glass by a fire
Thomas Park / Unsplash

Now that we have learned a little about what flavors rye brings to the table in general, it’s time to find out what high-rye bourbon tastes like. These include the aforementioned cracked black pepper, white pepper, grass, dried fruits (such as raisins, berries, apricots, and more), fresh leather, charred oak, toffee, vanilla, brown sugar, and more. The use of rye as a secondary grain is a great way to balance out the caramel sweetness of corn, the malt flavors from barley, and the soft, sweet flavors from wheat.

Popular high-rye bourbons

Redemption High Rye Bourbon
Redemption

You might not be surprised to know that high-rye bourbon is a popular style. There are numerous options available at most liquor retailers across the country. These include expressions from some of the bigger names as well as those produced by smaller craft brands. Some of my favorites include Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon, Wilderness Trail Straight High-Rye Bourbon, Blue Run Kentucky Straight High-Rye Bourbon, Still Austin Bottled in Bond High Rye Bourbon, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, Basil Hayden, and Redemption High Rye Bourbon.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
