How to mix up Hennessy and pineapple for a tropical summer cocktail

There’s a lot on the calendar at the moment, from pseudo holidays like National Rum Day to Labor Day Weekend. What do they all have in common? The opportunity for a great drink, of course.

Now, whether you go with a good non-alcoholic beer or a three-ingredient cocktail is totally up to you. These days, there are more great options than ever, in all of the liquid categories. But right now, we’re in a Cognac kind of mood.

It can seem like a shoulder season drink but that depends entirely on how you treat it. Give cognac some sun-kissed pineapple and some bitters and you have a drink ideal for the lazy weekends and mild evenings of late August.

Hennessy sent us some summery cocktail ideas and one in particular caught our attention. Perhaps it’s the trending mixology ingredient that is pineapple. Perhaps it’s just a great way to utilize a well-known brand.

Regardless, read on for a recipe that’s sure to be one of your favorite this summer.

Hennessy Pineapple

A little Cognac, a little pineapple, a lot of delicious. Juice your own pineapple if you can, as the results are most delicious. Plus, you’ll have access to those fronds and the rest of the fruit for garnishes.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Hennessy V.S

3 1/2 ounces pineapple juice

1 dash of bitters

1 1/2 lime wedge or any piece of pineapple

Method: