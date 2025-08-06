 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

A grown-up cocktail pulled straight from the lemonade stand

An adult drink that incorporates a childhood summertime beverage

By
Whiskey Highball
OurWhisky Foundation / Unsplash

Lemonade and summer go hand in hand. So too does citrus and whiskey. That’s got us thinking about the very best summer cocktails.

Bushmills offered one that caught our attention. And after mixing one up, we can say definitively that it’s a great August cocktail, set up to combat the heat. Best, it’s a simple three-ingredient cocktail that could not be easier to create.

Recommended Videos

What makes this one sing? That harmony created by like-minded ingredients—specifically, single malt whiskey, lemonade, and ginger. You don’t need much more than a glass and a spoon to enjoy this beverage.

Related: 
How they make the ideal late-summer cocktail at Charlotte’s highest rooftop bar

The quality of the aged Irish whiskey really comes through, as it doesn’t hide behind a whole lot in this cocktail recipe. If you prefer less sweet, try whipping up your own batch of lemonade. You can also play around with the ginger beer selection, as there are a lot of options out there, some even treated to additional flavors.

Whatever you do, give this one a try next time you’re looking to make a whiskey drink. It really does stand up to late summer weather quite nicely. Make one for yourself or be neighborly and whip one up for the person next door.

Read on for the full recipe.

Lemon Good Good

Highball cocktail
Brent Hofacker / Adobe Stock

Three ingredients, one step. That’s what we call a breezy summer cocktail. And it tastes a lot more complex that you might expect.

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Build over ice in a Collins glass and garnish with a lemon wheel.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

Take your summer drinks up a notch with these beer cocktails
Beer is the base for these refreshing summer cocktails
Beer Cocktail

It’s the perfect season for an afternoon beer (especially a beer after mowing the lawn). A crisp pilsner, hoppy IPA, or fruity wheat beer is refreshing on a humid summer day. But if you’ve never used your favorite beer to make a cocktail, you’re truly missing out on something thirst-quenching, complex, and seasonally appropriate.

In my decades of writing about alcohol (with a strong emphasis on beer), I’ve tried my fair share of beer cocktails. I understand that the idea of using beer as the base for a cocktail seems a little strange to some drinkers. But didn’t you also think a pickle and peanut butter sandwich seemed like a strange combination? That worked out pretty well, right?
What is a beer cocktail?

Read more
Whiskey lovers, this small-batch sour is your next go-to cocktail
A whiskey cocktail for your next gathering
Snake River Sour.

We love a good whiskey cocktail recipe. From simple three-ingredient options to more involved versions, they're all great utilizations of a fine spirit. Today, we've got a recipe from Wyoming Whiskey we're excited to share.

A riff on a classic sour, this one uses the brand's delicious small-batch bourbon and treats it to some fresh citrus, simple, egg white, and bitters. It's easy enough to make yet impressive enough looking to be a great option next time you're hosting happy hour. And you can change it up too, trying different bitters and garnishes.

Read more
Move over margarita: This Lebanese-inspired cocktail is your new summer sip
A Lebanese cocktail
Cocktails at Beity.

Summer gives us many reasons to celebrate, from graduations and long lazy days to vacations that have been on the calendar for months. Such occasions deserve something to toast with, like a dry Sauvignon Blanc or a pro-level Margarita. Or perhaps something a little more unusual to appease intrepid tastebuds?

Granted, the classics are great, from Old Fashions to signature tiki drinks, but sometimes you want something extra unique. That's where Beity comes into play. The Chicago restaurant specializes in neo-Lebanese food and has an award-winning cocktail program. We couldn't resist when they offered us a recipe for a drink that combines gin with green Chartreuse and a touch of arak, a Lebanese anise-based concoction.

Read more