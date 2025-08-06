A grown-up cocktail pulled straight from the lemonade stand

Lemonade and summer go hand in hand. So too does citrus and whiskey. That’s got us thinking about the very best summer cocktails.

Bushmills offered one that caught our attention. And after mixing one up, we can say definitively that it’s a great August cocktail, set up to combat the heat. Best, it’s a simple three-ingredient cocktail that could not be easier to create.

Recommended Videos

What makes this one sing? That harmony created by like-minded ingredients—specifically, single malt whiskey, lemonade, and ginger. You don’t need much more than a glass and a spoon to enjoy this beverage.

The quality of the aged Irish whiskey really comes through, as it doesn’t hide behind a whole lot in this cocktail recipe. If you prefer less sweet, try whipping up your own batch of lemonade. You can also play around with the ginger beer selection, as there are a lot of options out there, some even treated to additional flavors.

Whatever you do, give this one a try next time you’re looking to make a whiskey drink. It really does stand up to late summer weather quite nicely. Make one for yourself or be neighborly and whip one up for the person next door.

Read on for the full recipe.

Lemon Good Good

Three ingredients, one step. That’s what we call a breezy summer cocktail. And it tastes a lot more complex that you might expect.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Bushmills 10-Year‑Old Single Malt

2½ parts ginger beer

2½ parts classic lemonade

Method: