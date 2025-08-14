Dip your fries? Here’s how to make the French Fry Frosti from Bailey’s

Summer is still hitting hard, just look at those temperatures. That means frozen cocktail recipes and impromptu Simply parties are very much in order. Shoot, you might even want to put the sprinkler under the trampoline and bounce around.

Bailey’s sent us a great way to beat the heat. It’s a summer cocktail that’s served ice cold and tastes a lot like dessert. Best, it’s hit with some French fries for a savory kick.

This one goes out to all the fry dippers out there. The intrepid souls who love that salty-meets-sweet marriage. And because it involves cold brew, it even appeals to coffee enthusiasts as well.

So go on, treat yourself. Read on for the full recipe.

French Fry Frosti

This hits on all levels, from Bailey’s in a frosty cocktail to the nostalgia of dipping French fries in a milkshake. Keep in mind this recipe yields 4-6 servings.

Ingredients:

8 ounces Baileys Original Irish Cream

2 ounces Ketel One Vodka

16 ounces chocolate milk

8 ounces heavy cream

4 ounces chocolate syrup

6 ounces cold brew coffee

Whipped cream to top

French fries of choice

Method: