Dip your fries? Here’s how to make the French Fry Frosti from Bailey’s

A creamy drink with savory fries for the win

By
Bailey's French Fry Frosti.
Bailey's

Summer is still hitting hard, just look at those temperatures. That means frozen cocktail recipes and impromptu Simply parties are very much in order. Shoot, you might even want to put the sprinkler under the trampoline and bounce around.

Bailey’s sent us a great way to beat the heat. It’s a summer cocktail that’s served ice cold and tastes a lot like dessert. Best, it’s hit with some French fries for a savory kick.

This one goes out to all the fry dippers out there. The intrepid souls who love that salty-meets-sweet marriage. And because it involves cold brew, it even appeals to coffee enthusiasts as well.

So go on, treat yourself. Read on for the full recipe.

French Fry Frosti

Bailey's French Fry Frosti.
Bailey's

This hits on all levels, from Bailey’s in a frosty cocktail to the nostalgia of dipping French fries in a milkshake. Keep in mind this recipe yields 4-6 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces Baileys Original Irish Cream
  • 2 ounces Ketel One Vodka
  • 16 ounces chocolate milk
  • 8 ounces heavy cream
  • 4 ounces chocolate syrup
  • 6 ounces cold brew coffee
  • Whipped cream to top
  • French fries of choice

Method:

  1. Place all ingredients into a food-safe storage container and whisk until fully mixed and smooth.
  2. Transfer the mixture to the refrigerator and chill until it’s thoroughly cold.
  3. Once chilled, pour the mixture into blender.
  4. Once the frozen drink reaches optimal temperature and texture, pour into a rocks glass.
  5. Garnish with whipped cream and French fries, and serve immediately.
