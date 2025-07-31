 Skip to main content
A golf clap for these Happy Gilmore 2 inspired cocktails

Whiskey cocktails for a watch party

By
Men drinking and playing golf.
Sugar Golf Balls / Unsplash

It’s been almost three decades, but Adam Sandler is back on the golf greens as Happy Gilmore. The long-awaited sequel is here and that calls for some celebratory cocktail recipes. In particular, some refreshing drinks you can enjoy while on the links or having your own movie viewing soiree.

The following drinks come to us from Elijah Craig, the official bourbon of the PGA.

Happy Days Are Here Again

Happy Days Are Here Again cocktail.
Elijah Craig

Ingredients:

Instructions

  1. Combine bitters, Elijah Craig Small Batch and Domaine de Canton with ice in a shaker and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain into a coupe glass and top with chilled hard cider and garnish with thin slice of Honeycrisp apple.

The Tap In

Tap In cocktail.
Elijah Craig

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce PAMA Pomegranate Flavored Liqueur
  • 3 ounces ginger beer (check out some of the best ginger beer options)
  • 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters
  • 2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Instructions:

  1. Add bitters, Elijah Craig Small Batch and PAMA Pomegranate Flavored Liqueur with ice in a shaker and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain into a coupe glass, top with ginger beer and garnish with 3 brandied cherries on a skewer and an orange twist.

The Gilmore Buck

Gilmore Buck cocktail.
Elijah Craig

Ingredients:

Instructions:

  1. In a mixing glass, gently muddle strawberries and lime juice and then add Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon and simple syrup, shake with ice until well chilled.
  2. Strain cocktail over ice in a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wedge.
Mark Stock
