 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Green River is launching a new single barrel Kentucky straight wheated bourbon

Green River's new single barrel wheated bourbon is bottled at high proof

By
Green River Distilling
Green River Distilling

Heritage distillery Green River Distilling Co. is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys, including Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Kentucky Wheat Bourbon, Kentucky Straight Rye, and Kentucky Full-Proof Bourbon. Now, it’s adding to its series of barrel-strength expressions by launching Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon.

Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

While its original wheated bourbon is only 90-proof, this new bourbon ranges between 110-130-proof, depending on the batch. This high-proof bourbon begins with a mash bill of 70% locally sourced corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted barley. Matured for at least five years, it’s known for its complex, soft palate featuring flavors like apricot, tangerine, oak, cinnamon, and vanilla crème.

Recommended Videos

“Green River takes pride in our approach to whiskey – simple, timeless recipes and a commitment to quality and value,” Dan Callaway, VP of Product Development for Green River Distilling Co., said in a press release.

Related

“This single barrel release carries on that promise with a balance of rich barrel character, rounded out by soft, sweet, winter wheat.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
coldsnowstorm / istock

You can’t just stroll into your local liquor retailer or online retailer and snag a bottle of this limited-release whiskey. Only 100 barrels are being made available in 2025. They can be purchased by the barrel to on and off-premise retailers. Green River will have a limited number of bottles available to the general public beginning on February 13th. These exclusive bottles will be available at the Green River distillery gift shop in Owensboro and Bardstown Bourbon Co. retail shops at the distillery in Bardstown and Tasting Room in Louisville for the suggested retail price of $59.99.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Blade and Bow Bourbon wants to send you on the ultimate golf outing
Blade and Bow wants to send you on a golfing trip with Wyndham Clark
Blade and Bow

If you're a golf fan, you've probably dreamt about spending a day hitting the links with your favorite pro and then enjoying a cocktail or two at the 19th Hole. Well, thanks to the folks at Blade and Bow, this dream is about to become a reality.
Blade and Bow's ultimate golf outing

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon has just launched a sweepstakes where you can win an epic day of golf with professional golfer and US Open champion Wyndham Clark. One winner and as many as three friends will be flown to a premier US golf destination where you'll play eighteen holes and even enjoy a post-golf social house with the popular golfer at the "19th Hole". You can bet there will be a lot of Blade and Bow Bourbon at the clubhouse.

Read more
Fords Gin launches The Negroni Sessions, a new vinyl LP
Fords Gin is released an LP to be enjoyed while sipping Negronis
Fords Gin

If you ask us, there are few things better than enjoying a flavorful, boozy cocktail while you listen to some tunes. The folks at Fords Gin know this too. That's why they launched a vinyl LP designed to be listened to while you enjoy their gin in your favorite cocktail—specifically, the timeless, bittersweet Negroni.
The Negroni Sessions

Fords Gin's new vinyl LP, "The Negroni Session," features nine tracks. Each was selected to be paired with a classic Negroni made with the brand's popular gin. This is the second LP, made in collaboration with the aptly named London Dry Records (also owned by Fords Gin co-founder Simon Ford and his creative partner Kevin Dowell). The first one was called "Music To Drink Martinis To."

Read more
Deep Eddy Vodka just released a new pineapple flavored vodka
Deep Eddy's newest vodka will transport you to a tropical paradise
Deep Eddy

If you're anything like us, you've had enough of winter. Regardless of where you live, there's a good chance you're experiencing colder weather than you prefer. At the worst, your area is blanketed with snow. Lucky for you, the folks at Deep Eddy Vodka are here to save the day with a new expression. That's because the Texas-based brand is launching a new, tropical flavored vodka that will transport you to warmer days ahead.
Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka

Open a bottle of Eddy Pineapple Vodka and transport yourself to an island paradise. Joining its 80-Proof Original, Lemon, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cranberry, Sweet Tea, Lime, Cranberry, Orange, and Peach, Pineapple is made with real pineapple and all-natural ingredients.

Read more