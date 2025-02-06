Green River is launching a new single barrel Kentucky straight wheated bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon Where can I buy it?

Heritage distillery Green River Distilling Co. is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys, including Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Kentucky Wheat Bourbon, Kentucky Straight Rye, and Kentucky Full-Proof Bourbon. Now, it’s adding to its series of barrel-strength expressions by launching Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon.

Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Single Barrel Bourbon

While its original wheated bourbon is only 90-proof, this new bourbon ranges between 110-130-proof, depending on the batch. This high-proof bourbon begins with a mash bill of 70% locally sourced corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted barley. Matured for at least five years, it’s known for its complex, soft palate featuring flavors like apricot, tangerine, oak, cinnamon, and vanilla crème.

“Green River takes pride in our approach to whiskey – simple, timeless recipes and a commitment to quality and value,” Dan Callaway, VP of Product Development for Green River Distilling Co., said in a press release.

“This single barrel release carries on that promise with a balance of rich barrel character, rounded out by soft, sweet, winter wheat.”

Where can I buy it?

You can’t just stroll into your local liquor retailer or online retailer and snag a bottle of this limited-release whiskey. Only 100 barrels are being made available in 2025. They can be purchased by the barrel to on and off-premise retailers. Green River will have a limited number of bottles available to the general public beginning on February 13th. These exclusive bottles will be available at the Green River distillery gift shop in Owensboro and Bardstown Bourbon Co. retail shops at the distillery in Bardstown and Tasting Room in Louisville for the suggested retail price of $59.99.