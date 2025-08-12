Fellow Drops: A better way to discover great coffee, one weekly text at a time

Fellow, the design-led home coffee brand behind cult-favorite kettles and grinders, is advancing coffee delivery with an innovative text-based coffee delivery program. The program, coined Fellow Drops, makes discovering great coffee approachable and exciting for coffee lovers and provides access to limited-release coffees from world-class roasters —micro-lots, competition lots, and unique single origins. Fellow Drops is doing things differently from your average coffee subscription– here’s how.

About Fellow Drops

“Today’s coffee lovers are curious and quality-driven, but they don’t always have the time to sift through endless options or remember to cancel a subscription. They want to try something new without adding friction to their day,” says Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. Fellow Drops is built for exactly that — helping coffee lovers elevate everyday rituals. “We believe great coffee should be as approachable as it is exceptional. It’s a service built on trust, simplicity, and surprise.”

Unlike other coffee subscriptions, Fellow Drops offers a low-effort, high-reward experience that introduces people to top-tier beans without subscriptions or guesswork. “It’s discovery made easy, and another way we help elevate the daily coffee ritual from a routine to something more meaningful.”

How it works

“The beauty of Fellow Drops is in its simplicity: sign up via text, get one curated coffee offer per week on Tuesdays, and reply with the number of bags you want. That’s it. For many customers, that Tuesday text becomes a bright spot in their week, and they look forward to it. Whether or not they buy, the text is a way to learn about coffees, roasters, and processing methods.” Even better, the best part of the Fellow Drops coffee subscription model is that there’s no need to “manage a subscription” or remember to go on and skip weeks. Customers can buy beans that excite them and then receive them at their door, roasted to order one week later.

The Fellow Drops program features a rotating selection of coffee beans with exceptional and interesting flavors and coffees with a unique origin story. “We choose coffees with a profile so good that it changes the way you think about coffee,” says Miller. Some examples of legendary Drops from the past:

Telila Kecho Anderacha by Square Mile: an exquisite Ethiopian coffee from James Hoffmann’s London roastery.

Peach Tea by Black & White: an incredibly inventive custom blend created just for Drops!

100% opt-in and zero-commitment

Unlike traditional subscriptions, Fellow Drops uses a 100% opt-in and zero-commitment policy, meaning customers have no auto-ship orders to manage and no pressure to buy. The system allows coffee lovers to get only what they want and when they want it.

Each Fellow Drop is hand-selected from the brand’s tasting panel of Q graders (the sommeliers of coffee!), which ensures customers know the quality will be there for whatever they try. Fellow Drops also provides brew guidance for pour-over, espresso, and a custom profile for Aiden, the brand’s precision coffee maker, for each coffee, so customers get the perfect cup every time. The Fellow Drops model is designed to give coffee drinkers flexibility, discovery, and joy. “Drops makes it easy to say yes to great coffee, on your terms,” Miller says.