Ever wonder why the foam on Belgian beer lasts so long?

It’s an age-old question, right up there with the chicken and the egg and the meaning of life. Why does the foam on certain beers last longer than others? Belgian beers in particular are known for their long-lasting foam while not so much for, say, crisp lager beers. What gives?

According to a recent study, it’s all about the number of fermentations. Researchers examined about a half dozen beer styles, including Belgian triples and doubles and some lager options. The triple, or a triple-fermented beer made famous by Belgian beer culture, was found to have the most stable foam content in the group.

But why? The protein content is higher for beers that ferment more often. And that protein content changes the chemistry of the the foam, allowing for more surface tension and a more reliable bond from bubble to bubble.

Check it out next time you have a nice Trappist beer. The foam is lively as creates some serious viscosity. And it tends to last all the way through to the last sip, unlike other beers like macro Asian lagers or pilsners.

In fact, these beers are often so foamy that it’s hard to pour out a single bottle in one motion without waiting for the foam to subside. Part of that can be do to added CO2 via bottle fermentation but it’s also due to that high protein content. The study is being utilized primarily by the craft beer industry at large but also by other industries that focus on liquids and the stability thereof.

Looking to test it out? Check out the best Belgian beers you can buy, no matter where you live.