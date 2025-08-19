 Skip to main content
Dry vs. wet cappuccino: What your order says about your coffee style

Differences in texture, taste, and more

By
cappuccino
Jason Villanueva / Pexels

A cappuccino is one of my favorite espresso drinks. It offers the perfect balance between espresso flavor and just the right bit of creaminess. Even though I’ve ordered this drink hundreds of times, I recently discovered variations of it that I didn’t even know existed. Coffee drinkers already get a bad reputation for having the most complex orders, but what does it mean if you order a dry or wet cappuccino? Both drinks start with espresso, but the difference between these two has to do with the milk texture. Below, this cappuccino guide breaks down the difference between a dry vs. wet cappuccino and who should order these specialty variations.

What is a dry vs. wet cappuccino?

Chevanon Photography / Pexels

“A cappuccino is an espresso-based drink with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam, typically in a 6-8 oz cup. A dry cappuccino has more foam and less steamed milk, resulting in a stronger coffee flavor and fluffier texture. On the other hand, a wet cappuccino has more steamed milk and less foam, making it creamier and closer to a latte,” says Jacky Wong, Manager & Educator of ESPRO Coffee Bar. 

But what do the terms “dry” and “wet” really mean in the world of coffee? According to Wong, the terms “dry” and “wet” refer to the amount of foam in the frothed milk in an espresso drink, like a cappuccino or macchiato. These are common terms in coffee shops across the U.S. and have grown over time as customers want more control and specificity in their coffee drinks. 

Differences in flavor and texture

cappuccino
Chevanon Photography / Pexels

“The milk-to-foam ratio in a cappuccino shapes its flavor and texture. A dry cappuccino, with more foam and less milk, delivers a bold coffee taste and airy, fluffy mouthfeel. A wet cappuccino, with more steamed milk and less foam, offers a creamier, smoother texture and milder flavor,” Wong says. “In my view, a dry cappuccino better highlights the espresso’s bold, robust flavor due to its higher foam-to-milk ratio, appealing to the more traditional Italian coffee enthusiasts. Conversely, a wet cappuccino, with more steamed milk, offers a creamier, smoother taste, which is typically favored by modern coffee drinkers.”

Though wet and dry cappuccinos vary in taste and texture, the taste can also vary depending on the type of milk used. In my experience, cappuccinos ordered with whole milk have a thicker, richer taste due to the fat content in the milk. If you order a skim milk cappuccino in an effort to cut down on fat and calories (or order a cappuccino with plant-based milk), the texture and taste of your cappuccino will definitely differ.

The middle ground between a dry vs. wet cappuccino

Cappuccino
Trent Erwin / Unsplash

A dry cappuccino delivers a more foamy, less milky taste, but a wet cappuccino has a more milky taste with less foam. But Wong says there is a middle ground between these two orders. “I personally prefer frothing milk to a consistency slightly thicker than a latte’s foam but less dry than a traditional cappuccino, striking a nice balance. This style is popular in many North American specialty coffee shops and offers a creamy yet robust coffee experience. I encourage coffee enthusiasts to try different variations of their favorite drink to discover what they truly enjoy. I believe quality comes from appreciating the diversity of coffee styles rather than simply following trends.”

