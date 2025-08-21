Coors and Wrangler collaborate in the most western way

It’s August 21st and that means the official drop by a couple of household name brands. Coors and Wrangler have teamed up for some gear befitting of the American west. We’ve seen a lot of summer beer releases as of late but this one is a little different.

This is a collaboration you can wear, featuring denim vests with custom embroidery and hoodies. It wouldn’t be a western team-up without a proper pair of jeans and there are logo t-shirts in the mix too. The collection is available on either the Coors or Wrangler websites.

There are twenty pieces in all and there are even western-themed watercolor prints available. It’s a collaboration that celebrates the unique landscape of the American west, one made of open spaces, mountain landscapes, cowboys, small towns, and more. It’s also the backdrop for these two big titles in the realm of beer and fashion.

Whether you’re looking to nail the western look or need something for that trip to Wyoming, this a fine option to take. It’s good wear for the dive bar as well. We can’t really argue with a good piece of denim.

For those who don’t know, Coors was founded in 1873 in Golden, Colorado. The Banquet Beer is among its main offerings, a refreshing American lager. Wrangler got its start in the early 1900s, working specifically to outfit the rodeo crowd.

Feeling western? Check out our work on the best cowboy boot brands and west coast routes so you can get there and experience it in person.