Chike Nutrition debuts a new Decaf protein coffee

Chike Nutrition, known for its popular protein coffee or “proffers,” now offers more variety by providing a Decaf version of its popular protein coffee lineup. The newly released Decaf Cappuccino High Protein Iced Coffee option is fantastic for caffeine-sensitive individuals and those who love a good cup of coffee in the afternoon or evening. Each serving of Chike Decaf Cappuccino is packed with 20 grams of non-GMO whey protein, only 1 gram of sugar, and only 100 calories. This new debut is made for those who want to ensure they’re getting enough protein by starting their day off with a hefty dose of 20 grams.

Whether you need an afternoon protein punch, a late-night filling snack replacement, or something to grab on the go for breakfast, this time-saving protein shake will become your new go-to. This new decaf protein coffee is featured in a creamy cappuccino flavor, and can be found online directly from Chike. The product is available in single-serving packages or a 17.8oz resealable bag which contains 14 servings. In addition to Decaf Cappuccino, Chike offers a variety of flavors, including coffeehouse favorites such as mocha, vanilla, and caramel protein iced coffee, which have the original two shots of espresso.

“We are so excited to have launched a new option with our Decaf Cappuccino. It provides an option for so many who haven’t been able to consume our product before due to caffeine restrictions, it’s also quite delicious and we hope it’ll be loved by our long-time fans as well! – Katherine Lowery, PR for Chike Nutrition