Chike Nutrition debuts a new Decaf protein coffee

Your morning cappuccino with extra protein

Chike Nutrition, known for its popular protein coffee or “proffers,” now offers more variety by providing a Decaf version of its popular protein coffee lineup. The newly released Decaf Cappuccino High Protein Iced Coffee option is fantastic for caffeine-sensitive individuals and those who love a good cup of coffee in the afternoon or evening. Each serving of Chike Decaf Cappuccino is packed with 20 grams of non-GMO whey protein, only 1 gram of sugar, and only 100 calories. This new debut is made for those who want to ensure they’re getting enough protein by starting their day off with a hefty dose of 20 grams.

Whether you need an afternoon protein punch, a late-night filling snack replacement, or something to grab on the go for breakfast, this time-saving protein shake will become your new go-to. This new decaf protein coffee is featured in a creamy cappuccino flavor, and can be found online directly from Chike. The product is available in single-serving packages or a 17.8oz resealable bag which contains 14 servings. In addition to Decaf Cappuccino, Chike offers a variety of flavors, including coffeehouse favorites such as mocha, vanilla, and caramel protein iced coffee, which have the original two shots of espresso.

“We are so excited to have launched a new option with our Decaf Cappuccino. It provides an option for so many who haven’t been able to consume our product before due to caffeine restrictions, it’s also quite delicious and we hope it’ll be loved by our long-time fans as well! – Katherine Lowery, PR for Chike Nutrition

Coffee in savory dishes: Chef Nagae’s secret to adding depth and complexity
Add complexity to savory dishes with coffee
Roasted Venison

Daring and innovative chefs such as Mitsunobu Nagae, owner and Executive Chef of Tribeca’s warm, sophisticated, and elegant French restaurant in New York City, l’abeille, have found new and artistic ways to use coffee in savory and fine dining applications. That's right -- there could be coffee in your meal when dining out at a signature restaurant. To learn more about why coffee and tea are becoming more popular on fine dining menus, I asked Chef Nagae to share his thoughts on why this trend has taken off. Here's what he shared.
How Chef Nagae uses coffee in his dishes

When I heard Chef Nagae used coffee in savory dishes, my mind immediately wandered, wondering what method of coffee he used in his dishes. I asked him to describe how he uses coffee in savory meals, such as ground coffee, liquid coffee, coffee beans, or other coffee beans.
"I don't have a particular brand [of coffee] I use [when cooking], but I usually prefer dark roast coffee when I create dishes. The beans infuse flavors in the sauces, so they're present yet subtle. When I want stronger flavors, I would add ground powdered coffee directly. When I use coffee in savory ice cream, we normally infuse the mixture with coffee beans; otherwise, it becomes too overpowering," he shares.
"We use coffee as an additional flavor component in our dishes to add complexity. Coffee works well in dishes with a dairy component (e.g., we use ground coffee in our potato purée, which has butter) or red meat. When grilled, the caramelized flavors we get in red meat work very well with coffee as they echo each other and work in tandem to provide layers of depth."
"For example, at my restaurant, l'abeille, we’ve offered a Roasted Venison dish that uses coffee cream infused truffle and Madeira sauce to bring out deep earthy flavors, with additional ground coffee in the hazelnut crust that enhances the nutty aroma. For a sweet and savory coffee crossover, we’ve even served a Pea Velouté with Coffee ice cream, providing adventurous guests with a fresh flavor combination using sweet green peas combined with complex coffee ice cream that also plays with temperature difference."

From creamy lattes to cocktails: Baileys’ new oat milk liqueur is a game-changer
Creamy coffee cocktails without the cream
Baileys oat milk

The oat milk trend has taken off recently, offering a plant-based milk with a texture and taste similar to dairy milk. While many coffee lovers are excited to enjoy a creamy oat milk latte, Baileys Irish Cream has taken the oat milk trend one step further. Known as the creator of Original Irish Cream Liqueur, Baileys has just launched a permanent non-dairy cream option made with oat milk.

I love the taste of Baileys and coffee together. Yet, it never occurred to me that those who don't consume dairy might miss out on this excellent flavor pairing (what a shame). With this new launch, those who avoid dairy or are sensitive to dairy can still enjoy the same signature creaminess Baileys Irish Cream is known for. The new blends are available in two flavors: Coffee Toffee and Cookies & Creamy -- perfect for making non-dairy coffee cocktails at home.
Baileys Coffee Toffee Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Latte

Is decaf coffee acidic? What to know before you make the switch
About the pH levels of decaf coffee
Coffee beans

If you've been blessed with a stomach free of digestive issues, chances are you haven't given much thought to coffee's acidity. Yet, those of us with troublesome digestive systems know that coffee is an acidic drink with a pH level of 4.8 and 5.1, depending on the roast. The acidic nature of coffee can exacerbate various common conditions like IBS and acid reflux. I know this all too well as someone who drinks too much coffee daily.

Since giving up coffee is not an option, many wonder if switching to decaf is a good alternative. But is decaf coffee acidic, too? As it turns out, switching to decaf doesn't help much in lowering acidity. Here's what to know before you switch to drinking decaf.
Acidity in decaf coffee

