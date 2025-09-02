 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Why Calvados is the fall spirit you didn’t know you needed

The French spirit that tastes like sweater weather in a glass

By
Calvados
Dziana Hasanbekava/Pexels

If you’re still clinging to whiskey like a security blanket once the temperature dips below 70, it’s time we had a little chat. There’s a better, more apple-forward way to drink your way through fall, and it’s not another cloying cider or overpriced cocktail. It’s Calvados — France’s apple brandy that tastes like someone distilled your favorite sweater, your grandma’s pie, and a walk through crunchy autumn leaves. And guess what? It’s been waiting patiently while you’ve been flirting with bourbon. Let’s fix that.

Calvados has long been pigeonholed as a dusty relic — something your beret-wearing great-uncle might sip while recounting tales of the French countryside. For a while, that stereotype wasn’t entirely off. Calvados did suffer from a bit of an old-school image problem: fusty bottles, confusing regional labels, and the kind of branding that screams “heritage” but whispers “boring.”

Recommended Videos

But the tides are turning. Modern Calvados producers are leaning into the spirit’s natural versatility, shaking off the mothballs and giving us cleaner, more fruit-forward bottles that play beautifully in cocktails without losing their Old World soul. Bartenders are catching on, and savvy home drinkers? They’re starting to stash Calvados right next to their rye, and for good reason.

What is Calvados?

Brandy in the sunlight
jon sullivan / Shutterstock

Calvados hails from Normandy, France, where apples are basically a religion. It starts with cider apples (sometimes pears sneak in), which are pressed, fermented into a dry cider, and then distilled into brandy. The result is aged in oak barrels — by law, for at least two years — though many producers opt for much longer to coax out those warm, spicy notes we love in a cool-weather drink.

There are different appellations with their own rules, but you don’t need a PhD in French geography to enjoy it. Just know this: it’s apple brandy with sophisticated flair, and when done right, it’s a complex, layered sip that deserves the same reverence we give to bourbon and Cognac.

Why it tastes like autumn in a glass

Calvados is basically fall in a bottle. The base of apples gives it a baked-fruit sweetness. It’s not at all cloying, more like roasted Honeycrisps by a fire. Time in oak brings out vanilla, nutmeg, and a whisper of clove. You might even get dried leaves, walnuts, or a little smoky tannin, depending on the age and blend. In short, it’s a pie-adjacent, spice-laced, slightly woody dream, with enough elegance to drink neat and enough character to shine in a cocktail.

Related: 
How to make the Channel Orange, a cocktail evoking early fall

How to drink it

Calvados isn’t trying to be trendy; it’s just been quietly killing it for centuries. This fall, try skipping the tired PSLs and give your bar cart something with actual depth. Your taste buds will thank you.

Neat: The classic way. Room temp, in a small glass, preferably while staring wistfully out a rain-spattered window.

Over ice: Controversial among purists, but totally fine if you’re easing in.

In cocktails: Calvados shines in riffs on classics. Think of it as apple-flavored bourbon with French flair.

Here are a few easy pairings for one killer cocktail:

  • With ginger beer: Easy, spicy, refreshing.

  • With tonic and orange peel: A crisp, slightly bitter twist.

  • In a Manhattan: Swap out the whiskey for Calvados. Add a dash of walnut bitters. Watch your friends be impressed.

Calvados Maple Sour recipe

This fall cocktail tastes like a cozy hug.

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Calvados

  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

  • 1/2 ounce maple syrup

  • 1 dash bitters

  • Cinnamon stick, apple slices (optional garnishes)

Method

  1. Shake with ice, strain into a coupe
  2. Garnish with an apple slice or cinnamon stick.
  3. Sip slowly and savor.
Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…

Editors’ Recommendations

What is overproof rum and why should you care?
What exactly is overproof rum?
Rum in a glass

The alcohol world has a lot of random terms that might leave some drinkers scratching their heads. In my almost two decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve come across many. This includes the likes of “cask strength,” “bottled-in-bond,” “small batch,” and, particularly when talking about rum, “overproof.”

And while I could write a whole article explaining the different, unique alcohol terms that adorn bottles of whiskey, rum, and other spirits, today, it’s all about overproof rum. What exactly is it, what is the alcohol percentage, what does it taste like, and what is it used for?

Read more
This Hawaiian rum safari tour is the boozy adventure you didn’t know you needed
Exploring the 105-acre Kilohana Plantation
Kauai Rum tour

Kōloa Rum is undoubtedly a staple on Kauai, known for its full range of sustainable, single-batch, premium Hawaiian rums. If you love rum, you can visit their tasting room at the Kilohana Plantation in Lihue, Kauai. But if you want an even more interactive experience, head next door to the Kauai Safaris for a unique rum safari tour. This rum safari tour goes beyond just rum tastings, taking you on a stroll around the large 105-acre plantation where you'll learn about the past and present history of sugar cane and the importance of the island.

Before this tour, I had been on many safari tours but never a rum tour, making this experience more intriguing. Along this tour, the open-air vehicle stops at various outdoor bars, using fresh fruit from the plantation to make delicious farm-to-glass cocktails. Here's what you can see and expect along a Kauai rum safari tour, from exotic plants to fruit and vegetable orchards. You can't go wrong with this fun Hawaiian tour if you're looking for a unique experience while visiting Kauai (and love rum and cocktails).

Read more
Tequila is the spirit of the summer—these cocktails prove it
Learn about the best tequila-based cocktails for the warmer months
Paloma cocktail

In the pantheon of warm-weather spirits, it’s difficult to beat the appeal of tequila. Sure, gin adds a floral flourish to mixed drinks on hot, humid days, and vodka is a nice, neutral backbone for sunny day cocktails, but nothing beats the agave sweetness of a well-made tequila when it’s mixed into a balanced, flavorful summer cocktail.

In my decades of writing about alcohol, I’ve imbibed my fair share of blanco, reposado, and añejo tequila. I’ve enjoyed it in shots with lime and salt, neat and on the rocks, and mixed into a variety of cocktails. Over the years, I’ve learned that no hot summer day is complete without a layered, complex tequila-based mixed drink.
The best tequila-based cocktails to drink this summer

Read more