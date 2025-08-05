 Skip to main content
Fall flavors arrive early with new creamers and horchata by Califia Farms

Organic Pumpkin Spice, Organic Maple, and more

Patiently awaiting the return of fall flavors in coffee creamers? Starting today, Califia Farms has launched its all-new Simple & Organic holiday almond milk creamers, available in Organic Pumpkin Spice, Organic Maple, and Organic Holiday Spice. Each coffee creamer makes festive flavors both simple and delectable, as consumers seek healthier coffee creamer options.

Made with no gums or oils, these creamers will quickly become fall fridge essentials. As a leading premium plant-based beverage brand, Califia Farms has steadily expanded its Simple & Organic offerings to meet consumer demand. Per recent data on clean label trends, nearly 3 in 4 consumers consider purchases based on ingredient lists.

“From the cozy richness of pumpkin spice to the delightful flavors of maple and holiday spice, we can’t wait to share these organic seasonal creamer options with our fans for the first time,” said Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing Officer at Califia Farms. “The love for our Simple & Organic line keeps growing, and the passion for products made with the irresistible goodness of plants is here to stay.”

Coming to grocery stores nationwide this month, Califia Farms’ new fall offerings include:

  • Simple & Organic Holiday Almond Creamers (Organic Pumpkin Spice, Organic Maple, and Organic Holiday Spice)
  • Horchata – Available in a 48-oz multi-serve bottle, this delicious and creamy Horchata is made with a blend of rice and almond milk with real cinnamon for a sweet, subtly spiced delight.

Califia’s Returning Seasonal Favorites: 

  • Pumpkin Spice Oat Barista
  • Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer
  • Pumpkin Spice Almond Latte
  • Caramel Apple Crumble Oat Creamer
  • Caramel Apple Almond Latte
  • Seasonal Blend Iced Coffee

Look for Califia Farms products in a store near you using the online finder.

