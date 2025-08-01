Bones Coffee drops frosted pumpkin roll and blackberry cobbler for fall

Though flavored coffee is an enjoyable treat during any season, fall is one of the best times to explore indulgent experiences beyond traditional coffee roasts. Bones Coffee Company is bringing full-on flavor to the world of flavored coffees with two new legendary seasonal drops: Frosted Pumpkin Roll and Blackberry Cobbler. The brand is already known for its wide variety of pumpkin-flavored coffees, but this year, it brings something new to the table.

“Everyone’s got pumpkin spice—but nobody does it like Bones,” says Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company. “This fall, we’re adding two completely new, decadent flavors that feel like dessert in a mug.” The Frosted Pumpkin Roll flavor features notes of cozy cinnamon, creamy frosting, and rich pumpkin spice. Meanwhile, the Blackberry Cobbler is inspired by Grandma’s best dessert, featuring a juicy, buttery blend that captures the sweet nostalgia of late autumn mornings. This year’s Fall Flavors lineup may be its most decadent yet by the brand—think rich cinnamon frosting, buttery berry crumble, and spiced apple donuts, all brewed into smooth, aromatic coffee.

These two new coffee flavors are also joining the returning fall flavors by Bones Coffee, which include:

Apple Cider Donut – A returning fan favorite that tastes like fall at the county fair.

Jacked O’ Lantern – Bones’ original pumpkin spice brew, still scary good.

FrankenBones – Chocolate hazelnut madness that’s practically a Halloween candy in a cup.

All five of the Bones Coffee fall flavors are available in 12oz bags of ground coffee, whole bean, single serve Bones Cups, and in a limited-edition Fall Flavors Sample Pack.