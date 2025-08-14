The best steak for breakfast (because your eggs deserve a worthy sidekick)

When I was a teenager, steak and eggs felt like the fanciest thing you could order at a diner. It was the grown-up breakfast — something you picked when you were hungover or pretending to be a cowboy. One day, I decided to make it at home. I pan-seared the thickest ribeye I could find, plopped two eggs next to it, and called it breakfast. It was a lot. Delicious, yes, but way too rich before 10 a.m.

That’s when I started experimenting with other cuts that were leaner, quicker-cooking, and still flavorful. Turns out, not all steaks were meant for the breakfast plate. Some shine with scrambled eggs and crispy hash browns and others are better left for dinner. So let’s dig into the best steak for breakfast and how to make some others work as well.

Recommended Videos

Top sirloin: The Goldilocks of breakfast steaks

Top sirloin is the steak that just gets it right; it’s not too fatty, not too chewy, and full of flavor without overwhelming your eggs. Why does it work? Let us count the ways:

Leaner than ribeye but still juicy

Affordable and widely available

Quick to cook, especially when sliced thin

You’ll want to bring it to room temperature before cooking, season it with salt and pepper and maybe a little garlic powder, cook it to medium-rare or medium to get the best texture and the most juiciness, and then slice against the grain to keep it tender. Top sirloin is basically your steak-and-eggs MVP. It’s satisfying without making you feel like you just ate a 24-ounce porterhouse before work.

Skirt steak: Flavor bomb in a frying pan

Skirt steak might not be your go-to for a fancy dinner, but it’s a flavor-packed bite in the morning. Here’s why you may want to give it a try for tomorrow’s wake-me-up meal:

Super beefy taste

Thin, so it cooks lightning-fast

Excellent with marinades (steak and eggs with a Tex-Mex twist)

This steak works really well when you marinate it with lime juice, garlic, and a little soy sauce for 30 minutes, sear it hot and fast, about 2–3 minutes per side, let it rest, and slice thinly across the grain. Skirt steak is fast, bold, and totally delicious when tucked into a tortilla with eggs.

Chuck eye: The budget ribeye

Want something that tastes like ribeye without the ribeye price tag? Chuck eye is your new best friend. This underrated steak cut is special for a few reasons:

Rich marbling

Great flavor and tenderness when cooked right

Less expensive and just as satisfying

The best way to get the most out of this type of steak is to do a basic seasoning over high heat and finish it in a warm oven if it’s thick. You’ll definitely want to pair it with soft scrambled eggs to balance out its richness. Chuck eye is indulgent without being over-the-top, making it a solid choice for a special Saturday breakfast or brunch.

Flank steak: Lean, mean, protein machine

I shudder to think of the way I used to regard flank steaks. I would take one look at how thin it was, and I’d immediately think of it as nothing even worth considering. In my mind, steaks were supposed to be thick and meaty with tons of marbling, not thin and lean. But, I was completely wrong in that I overlooked how many ways you could use this cut and just how flavorful it could be.

Plus, if you’re aiming for a protein-packed cut to start the day, flank steak is a strong contender. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Very lean, so don’t overcook it

Needs to be sliced thinly and against the grain

Great with a chimichurri or an herby drizzle

Marinate it if you’ve got time (acid-oil-herbs)

Since it’s so thin, all you have to do is grill or pan-sear for a few minutes per side and rest before slicing. Flank steak is perfect when you want something filling but not too fatty. It plays nicely with eggs, toast, or even over greens.

New York strip: When you’re feeling fancy

If your idea of breakfast includes a mimosa and tablecloth, go for a strip steak. This is the cut that’s perfect for an anniversary, birthday, or graduation breakfast. It oozes fancy, and you’ll love the butteriness of a good New York strip. The perks that come with this one are:

Great texture and beef-forward flavor

Holds its shape well, ideal for classic plating

Feels like a splurge without having to buy a ribeye

Don’t forget to trim any thick fat cap for breakfast portions, keep the seasoning simple, and hit it with a quick pan sear. The strip steak is your “treat yourself” option. Not necessary for everyday, but worth it when you’re feeling celebratory.

Cooking tips for breakfast steaks

Bring it to room temp because it helps it cook evenly

Pat it dry because a dry steak sears better

Don’t overcook your steak, epecially when dealing wwith leaner cuts — medium-rare is always the best option

Let it rest, always, even for just 5 minutes

Always slice against the grain for tenderness

A good yolk can do wonders for any steak.

Serving ideas to pair with your steak in the morning

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of incorporating steak into your breakfast is steak and eggs, as that duo is a classic pairing. Chef Jean-Pierre, James Beard Nominee with over 50 years of experience has a killer way to make a steak breakfast, but, there are other ways to put those two together that don’t involve just placing them side-by-side. Here are some other creative combos to consider.

Steak and egg breakfast tacos: With salsa, avocado, and fresh cilantro

Breakfast bowl: Steak, fried egg, roasted potatoes, and chimichurri

Steak and egg sandwich: Toasted ciabatta, arugula, and a runny egg

Keto-style: Steak and eggs over sautéed spinach or cauliflower hash

Steak for Breakfast? Don’t mind if I do!

If your breakfast selections have consisted of typical breakfast choices like cereal, pancakes, bacon, and the like, and you want to add something new to the rotation, steak might be your redemption arc. Whether you want something lean, rich, or quick-cooking, there’s a cut that fits. Remember that top sirloin is a solid all-around choice, and my pick for the best steak for breakfast, but you can always play around with a few different cuts to see what you like.