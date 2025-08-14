The best steak for breakfast (because your eggs deserve a worthy sidekick)

When I was a teenager, steak and eggs felt like the fanciest thing you could order at a diner. It was the grown-up breakfast — something you picked when you were hungover or pretending to be a cowboy. One day, I decided to make it at home. I pan-seared the thickest ribeye I could find, plopped two eggs next to it, and called it breakfast. It was a lot. Delicious, yes, but way too rich before 10 a.m.
That’s when I started experimenting with other cuts that were leaner, quicker-cooking, and still flavorful. Turns out, not all steaks were meant for the breakfast plate. Some shine with scrambled eggs and crispy hash browns and others are better left for dinner. So let’s dig into the best steak for breakfast and how to make some others work as well.
Top sirloin: The Goldilocks of breakfast steaks
Top sirloin is the steak that just gets it right; it’s not too fatty, not too chewy, and full of flavor without overwhelming your eggs. Why does it work? Let us count the ways:
- Leaner than ribeye but still juicy
- Affordable and widely available
- Quick to cook, especially when sliced thin
You’ll want to bring it to room temperature before cooking, season it with salt and pepper and maybe a little garlic powder, cook it to medium-rare or medium to get the best texture and the most juiciness, and then slice against the grain to keep it tender. Top sirloin is basically your steak-and-eggs MVP. It’s satisfying without making you feel like you just ate a 24-ounce porterhouse before work.
Skirt steak: Flavor bomb in a frying pan
Skirt steak might not be your go-to for a fancy dinner, but it’s a flavor-packed bite in the morning. Here’s why you may want to give it a try for tomorrow’s wake-me-up meal:
- Super beefy taste
- Thin, so it cooks lightning-fast
- Excellent with marinades (steak and eggs with a Tex-Mex twist)
This steak works really well when you marinate it with lime juice, garlic, and a little soy sauce for 30 minutes, sear it hot and fast, about 2–3 minutes per side, let it rest, and slice thinly across the grain. Skirt steak is fast, bold, and totally delicious when tucked into a tortilla with eggs.
Chuck eye: The budget ribeye
Want something that tastes like ribeye without the ribeye price tag? Chuck eye is your new best friend. This underrated steak cut is special for a few reasons:
- Rich marbling
- Great flavor and tenderness when cooked right
- Less expensive and just as satisfying
The best way to get the most out of this type of steak is to do a basic seasoning over high heat and finish it in a warm oven if it’s thick. You’ll definitely want to pair it with soft scrambled eggs to balance out its richness. Chuck eye is indulgent without being over-the-top, making it a solid choice for a special Saturday breakfast or brunch.
Flank steak: Lean, mean, protein machine
I shudder to think of the way I used to regard flank steaks. I would take one look at how thin it was, and I’d immediately think of it as nothing even worth considering. In my mind, steaks were supposed to be thick and meaty with tons of marbling, not thin and lean. But, I was completely wrong in that I overlooked how many ways you could use this cut and just how flavorful it could be.
Plus, if you’re aiming for a protein-packed cut to start the day, flank steak is a strong contender. Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Very lean, so don’t overcook it
- Needs to be sliced thinly and against the grain
- Great with a chimichurri or an herby drizzle
- Marinate it if you’ve got time (acid-oil-herbs)
Since it’s so thin, all you have to do is grill or pan-sear for a few minutes per side and rest before slicing. Flank steak is perfect when you want something filling but not too fatty. It plays nicely with eggs, toast, or even over greens.
New York strip: When you’re feeling fancy
If your idea of breakfast includes a mimosa and tablecloth, go for a strip steak. This is the cut that’s perfect for an anniversary, birthday, or graduation breakfast. It oozes fancy, and you’ll love the butteriness of a good New York strip. The perks that come with this one are:
- Great texture and beef-forward flavor
- Holds its shape well, ideal for classic plating
- Feels like a splurge without having to buy a ribeye
Don’t forget to trim any thick fat cap for breakfast portions, keep the seasoning simple, and hit it with a quick pan sear. The strip steak is your “treat yourself” option. Not necessary for everyday, but worth it when you’re feeling celebratory.
Cooking tips for breakfast steaks
- Bring it to room temp because it helps it cook evenly
- Pat it dry because a dry steak sears better
- Don’t overcook your steak, epecially when dealing wwith leaner cuts — medium-rare is always the best option
- Let it rest, always, even for just 5 minutes
- Always slice against the grain for tenderness
- A good yolk can do wonders for any steak.
Serving ideas to pair with your steak in the morning
The first thing that comes to mind when you think of incorporating steak into your breakfast is steak and eggs, as that duo is a classic pairing. Chef Jean-Pierre, James Beard Nominee with over 50 years of experience has a killer way to make a steak breakfast, but, there are other ways to put those two together that don’t involve just placing them side-by-side. Here are some other creative combos to consider.
- Steak and egg breakfast tacos: With salsa, avocado, and fresh cilantro
- Breakfast bowl: Steak, fried egg, roasted potatoes, and chimichurri
- Steak and egg sandwich: Toasted ciabatta, arugula, and a runny egg
- Keto-style: Steak and eggs over sautéed spinach or cauliflower hash
Steak for Breakfast? Don’t mind if I do!
If your breakfast selections have consisted of typical breakfast choices like cereal, pancakes, bacon, and the like, and you want to add something new to the rotation, steak might be your redemption arc. Whether you want something lean, rich, or quick-cooking, there’s a cut that fits. Remember that top sirloin is a solid all-around choice, and my pick for the best steak for breakfast, but you can always play around with a few different cuts to see what you like.