Banana coffee trend: Is banana the next big thing in your coffee cup?

This year, bananas are having a moment in coffee — they’re nostalgic, naturally sweet, and deliver just the right balance of indulgence and health; it’s no wonder the trend has gone viral on TikTok. Like most coffee flavor combinations that once seemed questionable, you’ll quickly fall in love with banana coffee once you try it. According to Christopher Anson, business owner at Redcup Beverage Service, the recent banana coffee trend stems from a bigger trend influenced by global cuisines. In Korean culture, banana milk has been a classic since the 70s, inspiring this flavor to spread into global coffee culture through social media.

To get the scoop on the sudden banana coffee trend, I chatted in-depth with Anson to dive into the background of this unique coffee pairing. Christopher Anson owns Redcup Beverage Service, a Colorado-based company providing customized, world-class office coffee, tea, and water solutions.



Origins of banana coffee

“The recent banana coffee trend originates in Asian banana milk culture, especially in South Korea, where the drink was introduced in the 70s as part of a government campaign to increase milk consumption, says Anson. “Bananas were then considered exotic and a symbol of luxury, which helped make the drink popular. Over time, banana milk has become more popular in the coffee scene, gaining recognition among both home drinkers and professional baristas.” As coffee drinkers today seek more specialty coffee options, many enjoy the natural hint of sweetness you get with banana coffee.

What banana coffee tastes like



“Unlike citrus or berries, which often enhance acidity and can overpower or compete with the character of the drink, banana softens the taste of coffee, maintaining balance and emphasizing the depth of flavor. This makes banana a versatile partner for many types of coffee, especially those with bright bitterness or rich roast,” Anson shares. Many also say that the taste of banana gently softens the bitterness and acidity that some people find in coffee, adding a natural sweetness and creaminess without overpowering the coffee’s flavor.



Banana coffee has been popping up at coffee shops in many unique forms, such as banana-date iced lattes, cold brews, and even banana-spiced coffee syrups. Anson says that he’s even seen fermented banana added to coffee cocktails. The banana coffee trend isn’t meant to replace classic coffee flavors, he says; instead, it delivers a nice seasonal or niche trend for coffee drinkers looking to mix things up. Because artificial flavors are becoming less popular and are often seen as lower quality, many banana coffee recipes are using real banana or fresh puree to create a more natural banana flavor.

Making banana coffee at home

“In Korea, classic banana milk is prepared by mixing ripe banana with milk and regular or brown sugar (sometimes with the addition of vanilla). To do this, you need to mash a ripe banana into a puree and add a little sugar to taste. This mixture can be dissolved in warm milk or cold brew, then added to freshly brewed espresso. For a light texture, you can top the drink with milk foam or cold foam. This simple method allows you to get a natural, balanced banana taste in coffee without artificial additives.”

