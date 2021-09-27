  1. Fitness
Bowflex Adjustable Kettlebells and Dumbbells Are Super Cheap Today

By

Upgrade your home gym and workout routine with fitness equipment from Bowflex. One of the best known names in the world of workout equipment, you can get high quality Bowflex kettlebells and dumbbells on sale at Amazon right now. Currently, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebells are on sale for just $149, saving you $50 off their regular price of $199. The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell set is just $399, marked down $150 from its regular price of $549. Whether you’re doing Pilates or chest curls, looking to achieve tone or bulk up mass, this fitness equipment can help you reach your goals. In the market for something else? Check out the other Bowflex deals going on today.

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell — $149, was $199

Woman using the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell in a twist weight pilated exercise while seated on the floor of her living room.

If you’re in the market for kettlebells to use in Pilates, building tone and muscles, and more, then its time to add the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebells to your home gym. Right now, you can get these kettlebells on sale for just $149, and save $50 off the regular price of $199. The SelectTech technology lets you adjust the weight of these kettlebells from 8 to 40 pounds with the turn of a dial, saving you space by eliminating the need for multiple sets that clutter up your home or garage. These kettlebells can be used for a variety of exercises and exercise programs. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold for any exercise. Get access to trainer-led videos and workouts to learn best practices for exercising with your kettlebell. Not sure if these are right for you? Check out the best kettlebells to get for your home gym to help you decide.

Bowflex SelectTech Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells- $399, was $549

Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells sitting in their stand, set of two, on a white background.

Dumbbells provide you with the opportunity to do a range of exercises for all different body workouts while using just one piece of equipment. The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells come in a set of two, and are on sale now from Amazon for just $399, marked down $150 from their regular price of $549. These dumbbells let you adjust the weight of each from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5 pound increments up to 25 pounds, so you can get the right weight balance for your workout. Reduce the clutter of multiple sets of weights and dumbbells when you choose this set; the SelectTech technology lets you adjust the weight with the turn of a dial to combine 15 weights into one set. These dumbbells come with a two-year warranty on plates and parts, so you can have peace of mind that this set is built to last.

More Kettlebell and Dumbbell Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great kettlebell and dumbbells deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

ELZXUN Kettlebell Set

$46 $56
Whether you're doing daily squats or HIIT, this 10-pound kettlebell is a reliable product. Comes with an ergonomic handle, you can lift and swing it with no problem. more
Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Solid Cast Iron Kettlebell

$66 $90
If you're just starting and looking for the lightest kettlebell, opt for this 5-pound one. It's made from solid cast iron, so you know that it's long-lasting. Just be careful when slamming it! more
TECHMOO Water Filled Kettlebells

$41 $46
TECHMOO's water-filled adjustable kettlebells are designed for muscle and balance exercise by using water for different levels of training intensity. more
Fitness Gear 23 lb PVC Kettlebell Set

$50 $60
Train your body rigorously yet comfortably with this concave-designed kettlebells by Fitness Gear. more
WF Athletic Supply Hammerstone Cast Iron Kettlebell

$139 $150
A solid cast iron construction makes this kettlebell tough enough to survive daily use. Its handle is easy and comfortable to hold. more
Mural Wall Art Kettlebell | 5-12 Pounds Weight Set

$40 $50
This kettlebell boasts adjustable weight settings so it can adapt to however you need it depending on your workout. The handle is not only ergonomic but also wide enough to be used with two hands. more
JAXJOX KettlebellConnect™ 2.0

$190 $250
Unlike your typical kettlebells, this once can track down your progress with a state-of-the-art, AI-powered KettlebellConnect. more
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell with Handle

$65 $69
Workout safely and efficiently with this Bionic Body kettlebell with its heavy-duty and soft materials as well as its large handle for a superior grip. more
RitFit Fitness Kettlebell Weight with Plastic Shell

$26 $28
Get your workout fix at home with this RitFit kettlebell. You can adjust the weight from 10lbs to 25lbs depending on your needs. It's also made from plastic shell, which won't leave floor marks. more
HDPE Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set

$50 $90
Why not have one kettlebell when you can have three in one set for your home exercises? Store it anywhere easily as well thanks to a base rack that comes with it. more
Marcy Hammertone Kettle Bells

$90 $105
Durably made of eco-friendly and rust-resistant cast iron, this kettlebell is made to endure and last for a lifetime of workouts more
JustForU Kettlebell Grip for Dumbbells

$27 $35
Turn your dumbbells into kettlebells with these nifty detachable, rubber-coated, easy-to-carry grips. more
