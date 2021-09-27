The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Upgrade your home gym and workout routine with fitness equipment from Bowflex. One of the best known names in the world of workout equipment, you can get high quality Bowflex kettlebells and dumbbells on sale at Amazon right now. Currently, the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebells are on sale for just $149, saving you $50 off their regular price of $199. The Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell set is just $399, marked down $150 from its regular price of $549. Whether you’re doing Pilates or chest curls, looking to achieve tone or bulk up mass, this fitness equipment can help you reach your goals. In the market for something else? Check out the other Bowflex deals going on today.

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell — $149, was $199

If you’re in the market for kettlebells to use in Pilates, building tone and muscles, and more, then its time to add the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebells to your home gym. Right now, you can get these kettlebells on sale for just $149, and save $50 off the regular price of $199. The SelectTech technology lets you adjust the weight of these kettlebells from 8 to 40 pounds with the turn of a dial, saving you space by eliminating the need for multiple sets that clutter up your home or garage. These kettlebells can be used for a variety of exercises and exercise programs. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to hold for any exercise. Get access to trainer-led videos and workouts to learn best practices for exercising with your kettlebell. Not sure if these are right for you? Check out the best kettlebells to get for your home gym to help you decide.

Bowflex SelectTech Version 2 Adjustable Dumbbells- $399, was $549

Dumbbells provide you with the opportunity to do a range of exercises for all different body workouts while using just one piece of equipment. The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells come in a set of two, and are on sale now from Amazon for just $399, marked down $150 from their regular price of $549. These dumbbells let you adjust the weight of each from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5 pound increments up to 25 pounds, so you can get the right weight balance for your workout. Reduce the clutter of multiple sets of weights and dumbbells when you choose this set; the SelectTech technology lets you adjust the weight with the turn of a dial to combine 15 weights into one set. These dumbbells come with a two-year warranty on plates and parts, so you can have peace of mind that this set is built to last.

More Kettlebell and Dumbbell Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great kettlebell and dumbbells deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

