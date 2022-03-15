  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Bowflex Weightlifting Bench is $200 Cheaper Right Now

By
The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench in one of its six positions.

For those who want to build their own home gym, you should take advantage of retailers’ offers for various machines and equipment, including exercise bike deals, treadmill deals, and dumbbell deals. If lifting weights is an important part of your daily workouts, you’ll need a reliable weightlifting bench like the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench, which you can currently purchase with a discount from Walmart’s Bowflex deals. It’s down to a more affordable $299, after a $200 price cut to its original price of $499.

Bowflex is always a part of The Manual’s best exercise bikes and best treadmills, so you know that the brand is a trusted name in the fitness industry. That extends to relatively simpler equipment like the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench, which changes how you use weightlifting benches with its easy process to switch between six different angles. You have the option of using the adjustable bench at a decline of 20 degrees, flat, or at angles of 30 degrees, 45 degrees, 60 degrees, and 90 degrees. No matter the workout that you’re planning to do with your dumbbells or barbells, you’ll be able to use the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench to place you at your desired position.

The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench has a load capacity of up to 600 pounds, and it’s durable enough to withstand that punishment with its heavy-duty steel design and premium construction. For added comfort, and so that you can properly target the muscles that you want to work out, you can adjust the weightlifting bench’s seat pan. Once you’re done for the day, it can easily be stowed away so that it won’t take up a lot of space in your home gym.

With the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench, you’ll be able to maximize your weightlifting exercises for a bigger contribution to your fitness journey. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $200 discount, lowering its price to just $299 from its original price of $499. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on the offer, you better hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Kettlebells for Your Home Gym and a Great Workout

best kettlebells for men 2021

7 of the Best Full-Body Exercises To Get You in Shape

A man bending down on one knee in the middle of a workout.

Best cheap dumbbell deals for March 2022

The 8 Best Lower Ab Exercises For a Stronger Core

best lower ab exercises

The Best Anime Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

best anime series on netflix onepunch

The 10 Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

best horror movies on netflix girlonthethirdfloor

The 20 Best Netflix Movies to Stream Right Now

best netflix movies darkknight

The Best Hulu Original Shows to Watch Now

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

The Best Movies Available on Paramount Plus

Edward Norton and Brad Pitt in Fight Club.

The 10 Best Netflix Original Series To Stream Right Now

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

The 12 Best Disney Movies of All Time, Ranked

The cast of Coco.

The 8 Best Travel Shows and Documentaries on Netflix

best travel documentaries on netflix midnightasia

The 10 Best Amazon Prime Original Movies

best amazon prime original movies report