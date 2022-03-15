This Bowflex Weightlifting Bench is $200 Cheaper Right Now

For those who want to build their own home gym, you should take advantage of retailers’ offers for various machines and equipment, including exercise bike deals, treadmill deals, and dumbbell deals. If lifting weights is an important part of your daily workouts, you’ll need a reliable weightlifting bench like the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench, which you can currently purchase with a discount from Walmart’s Bowflex deals. It’s down to a more affordable $299, after a $200 price cut to its original price of $499.

Bowflex is always a part of The Manual’s best exercise bikes and best treadmills, so you know that the brand is a trusted name in the fitness industry. That extends to relatively simpler equipment like the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench, which changes how you use weightlifting benches with its easy process to switch between six different angles. You have the option of using the adjustable bench at a decline of 20 degrees, flat, or at angles of 30 degrees, 45 degrees, 60 degrees, and 90 degrees. No matter the workout that you’re planning to do with your dumbbells or barbells, you’ll be able to use the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench to place you at your desired position.

The Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench has a load capacity of up to 600 pounds, and it’s durable enough to withstand that punishment with its heavy-duty steel design and premium construction. For added comfort, and so that you can properly target the muscles that you want to work out, you can adjust the weightlifting bench’s seat pan. Once you’re done for the day, it can easily be stowed away so that it won’t take up a lot of space in your home gym.

With the Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench, you’ll be able to maximize your weightlifting exercises for a bigger contribution to your fitness journey. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $200 discount, lowering its price to just $299 from its original price of $499. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you don’t want to miss out on the offer, you better hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench for cheaper than usual.

