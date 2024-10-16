 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Zenith launches the Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas

Check out this green timepiece from Zenith; the Defy Ceramic Americans

By
Zenith Defy Ceramic Americans
Zenith Defy Ceramic Americans Zenith / Zenith

Zenith introduces a new timepiece into the American market, which is known as the Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas. It was unveiled at the SIAR México event—one of the most anticipated events in the Latin America region.

As a watch that creates a smooth balance between the present and the past, the DEFY Skyline timepiece has always been characterized by robustness, smooth architectural lines, and high-quality mechanical movement.

Recommended Videos

Well, the new Zenith Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas has the same features as the rest of the watches from the series but comes with green and gold shades.

Everything from the rose gold-toned stars to the sunray finish accentuates the deep green metallic dial, giving the watch a nice and stylish look.

Since this watch aims to preserve retro features from the past, it has the same emblem that was featured on old Zenith watches.

Apart from that, the Zenith Defy Ceramic Americas is manufactured from ceramic, so it stands out from other watches in the Defy series. Thanks to the effectiveness of Zenith’s diamond-tipped tools, this new watch has some very sophisticated cuts that are complemented by a satin-brushed finish.

It is also worthwhile to note that the casing and bracelet are scratch-resistant due to the ceramic material.

In terms of performance, this timepiece comes with the El Primero 3620 automatic high-frequency movement, which delivers around 36,00 vibrations per hour.

The new Zenith Defy Ceramic Americas is a limited edition timepiece and only 100 timepieces will be rolled out into the market. It retails at $15,500.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Menswear legend Todd Snyder debuts watches with epic American collab
Bringing watchmaking to America
todd snyder x weiss watch company olive

Todd Snyder is the master of the man's makeover. With ties to brands like Ralph Lauren, The Gap, and J. Crew, he had a long history in the industry before he founded his own brand in 2011. Never one to buy into the high fashion looks of the runway, he instead focuses on finding ways to make you and I look and feel better about ourselves simply by selling us the right chinos, the right body wash, and even the right scrambled eggs in the cafe of his flagship store near Madison Square Park in New York. With that history, he has countless collaborations with virtually every brand you can think of, and he has added another to his list with Weiss Watch Company, which looks to disrupt the Swiss watch industry by bringing watchmaking to the USA.

"I always seek to partner with the best of the best. Weiss Watch Company shares the same dedication to quality, craft, and timeless design that we champion in our menswear. Together, we’ve created a watch that not only embodies classic American craftsmanship but also speaks to modern style and utility. It’s a piece that’s made to last—both in durability and in style." says Snyder.
Combining American classics

Read more
Volition America, Luminox partner for a limited edition watch with a great cause
Help the families of our fallen with Luminox and Volition America
Volition America logo

Some people just have it built within their DNA to do more. There are those that go to the finish line, then there are those who don't see a finish line. Those people that look at the horizon as a checkpoint, not a destination. Those people tend to change the world. Volition America is a brand focused on doing more. They have reached a dozen checkpoints since they began in 2007, but as the world seems to get more and more volatile, they continue to keep their eye on the future and the mission they set out to accomplish. They have worked with the Folds of Honor Foundation and donated 13% of all profits to help the families of our country's bravest people: Those that have fallen in service to us. Now, despite all they have done, they have their eyes on a new horizon, with another partner with a history of helping our service members, Luminox.
You buy a future

Luminox has been the watch of the Navy SEALS for three decades, adorning the wrists of the tip of the spear. Now, they are making a limited edition Patriot 13 in partnership with Volition America. With the Volition America logo at the six spot and the number 13 at the one as the sole digit (representing the 13 folds of a flag presented at a fallen soldier's funeral), it is truly a unique piece of military and service honor. The cost for this watch is $5K. But that isn't any $5K; that is a donation to the Folds of Honor Foundation. 100% goes to the service members' families. This scholarship is to add to the $220 million Volition has already donated.

Read more
LVMH, the company behind TAG Heuer, secures a partnership deal with Formula 1
Everything you need to know about the new partnership deal between Formula 1 and Tag Heuer
Tag Heuer and Formula 1 partnership

Formula 1 has a new 10-year partnership deal with LVMH that will kick off in 2025 during its 75th anniversary. LVMH is a multinational company made up of different subsidiaries, such as TAG Heuer, Moët Hennesy, and Louis Vuitton. Obviously, LVMH's watchmaking Maison—TAG Heuer—is featured in the deal because timekeeping is an important aspect of professional racing, which can't be left out.

According to Formula 1, “ the partnership will bring together the best of these two worlds and provide unparalleled experiences combining thrilling sport and elegant art-de-vivre, wheel-to-wheel racing and time-tested craftsmanship, for enthusiasts, fans and clients.”

Read more