Check out this green timepiece from Zenith; the Defy Ceramic Americans

Zenith introduces a new timepiece into the American market, which is known as the Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas. It was unveiled at the SIAR México event—one of the most anticipated events in the Latin America region.

As a watch that creates a smooth balance between the present and the past, the DEFY Skyline timepiece has always been characterized by robustness, smooth architectural lines, and high-quality mechanical movement.

Well, the new Zenith Defy Skyline Ceramic Americas has the same features as the rest of the watches from the series but comes with green and gold shades.

Everything from the rose gold-toned stars to the sunray finish accentuates the deep green metallic dial, giving the watch a nice and stylish look.

Since this watch aims to preserve retro features from the past, it has the same emblem that was featured on old Zenith watches.

Apart from that, the Zenith Defy Ceramic Americas is manufactured from ceramic, so it stands out from other watches in the Defy series. Thanks to the effectiveness of Zenith’s diamond-tipped tools, this new watch has some very sophisticated cuts that are complemented by a satin-brushed finish.

It is also worthwhile to note that the casing and bracelet are scratch-resistant due to the ceramic material.

In terms of performance, this timepiece comes with the El Primero 3620 automatic high-frequency movement, which delivers around 36,00 vibrations per hour.

The new Zenith Defy Ceramic Americas is a limited edition timepiece and only 100 timepieces will be rolled out into the market. It retails at $15,500.

