Yes, Crocs makes a boat shoe — and it actually works

While it may seem as if Crocs are only made to be a casual or leisure shoe you wear around the house, the truth is that the brand also serves to be an all-terrain footwear choice. The brand’s waterproof material makes it ideal for those traversing through muddy or wet conditions, without the added worry of ruining your shoes. This primary benefit of the shoe makes it a good option for unknown outdoor conditions. Although the Crocs shoe boasts comfort and practicality, its traditional clog look makes it slightly more challenging to style with most outfits. In their most recent launch, Crocs seems to remedy this by introducing a new boat shoe that fuses a timeless style with the practical waterproof material it’s become known for.

Crocs brings its style to the timeless boat shoe

Taking on the form of the Classic Clog, Crocs’ new boat shoe features traditional outsoles and uppers, while incorporating details from other boat shoes. Infused with lightweight Croslite foam, slip-resistant soles, and breathable construction, the Crocs Classic Boat Shoe is a hybrid matchup of a Crocs clog and boat shoe. Elevating the design are neutral and retro colorways like Army Green/Walnut, Coffee/Cognac, and Koi Fish/Tan. Considered the reissue of a style available 20 years ago, this limited edition run is already flying off shelves. Those looking to get their hands on Crocs’ boat shoes can purchase a pair via Huckberry’s webstore for a retail price of $65. While this design is more casual than your typical boat shoe, there’s no doubt that the style is one of Crocs’ finest yet.