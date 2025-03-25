Crocs and Barbour unite for an unexpected partnership

While Barbour is recognized for its luxury and elevated patterns, Crocs isn’t as well-known for its sophisticated designs. Although Crocs has recently stepped up its collaborations, its newest partnership with Barbour has taken an unexpected turn. Providing fans with two new designs, the duo has brought Barbour’s heritage to Crocs’ practicality. Besides the two new footwear options, this partnership also releases a new design inspired by Barbour’s iconic Bedale jacket. Even though there’s no denying that this partnership won’t satisfy every dresser, the unexpected style and luxury of the collection are worthy of a look. Integrating Barbour’s recognizable pattern with Crocs’ renowned comfort and ease of wear makes this a collaboration that could instantly become a crowd favorite.

Barbour x Crocs Classic Clog and Wellington Boot

For this collaboration, Crocs and Barbour are taking on two of their iconic styles: the classic clog and the Wellington boot. The Classic Clog features waxed cotton overlays on the mudguard and midfoot strap, giving the design water resistance and durability. Featuring plaid lining and a corduroy “Sport Strap,” this clog has every ounce of practicality and style. Along with the clog, exclusive Jibbitz complete the look for the ultimate Crocs touch.

The Wellington boot showcases a more traditional look, with an orange-based plaid upper and a rubber gum outsole. Showcasing the typical heritage style, the Wellington boot is the perfect footwear option for rainy and muddy days. Expected to land on Crocs’ web store sometime in April, the price range for this collection is between $80 and $90. For fans of Crocs, this collaboration is a wonderful way to elevate your favorite footwear, while Barbour loyalists can enjoy a practical approach to their favorite pattern.