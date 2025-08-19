VERDY and DSM London unveil exclusive New Balance 991v2 collaboration

New Balance is no stranger to limited releases that tend to sell out in no time. The athletic company is also home to many exclusive collaborations that bring together brands from all over the world for one-of-a-kind releases that you can’t find anywhere else. In their latest collaboration, New Balance is joining forces with Japanese artist VERDY and Dover Street Market London for an exclusive release of the New Balance 991v2. In this three-way collaboration, VERDY is bringing its street style knowledge and expertise to this retro-style New Balance sneaker for a unique twist. As part of an exciting pop-up with Dover Street Market London, this release coincides with a three-week celebration with various collections, products, and announcements.

New Balance’s 991v2 heads to London for a British twist

Besides graphic t-shirts and plush products, VERDY’s pop-up with Dover Street Market London has brought a new iteration of New Balance’s 991v2 sneaker. Crafted with an off-white mesh base and dark brown suede and leather overlays, this New Balance sneaker caters to the brand’s typical heritage look with a charming British touch. A touch of grey has been added to the design via the shoe’s “N” logo, while DSM branding is found on the tongue. Also adding their logo, VERDY’s “VK” logo lies on top of the lace loops. While the shoe isn’t expected to see a wider release anytime soon, fans can pick up their pair at VERDY’s Gift Shop at DSM London, along with the rest of the brand’s limited-edition products. Although this release is very limited, the product itself is a sign that the retro runner sneaker trend isn’t disappearing anytime soon.