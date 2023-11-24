 Skip to main content
Under Armour Black Friday Sale: Up to 67% off clothes and shoes

John Alexander
By
Mick Shumacher wearing Under Armour shirt in gym.
.

Under Armour is a brand known primarily for its athletic clothing, followed by its shoes. As you might have guessed, they’re doing a massive Black Friday sale today, with both clothes and shoes represented. While most items in the sale hover around the 30% off mark, we’re seeing some items at a much higher rate off, with one item a full 67% off for the sale. To see everything in the sale, simply tap the button below. For a quick overview of the best picks, however, keep on reading.

Why you should shop Under Armour deals

Some time ago, we made a listing of the best workout brands for men. Naturally, Under Armour made the list and was praised as a company that focused on getting the job done over aesthetics. We liked the drying, odor-resistant UA Tech and think you will, too. Here are some of the best deals to take advantage of it this Black Friday.

The classic style of is 56% off today, bringing the price from $25 to $11, saving you $14. There are a ton of different sizes and colors to choose from in the store, though we’re already finding quite a few of them marked as “unavailable” so if you want the standard Under Armour shirt, be sure to buy one now.

Under Armour running shoes are up to 67% off. The is highly discounted for some sizes today. Though, the discounts are all over the place. For example, the 11.5 is 5% off while the 12 is 52% off. It’s a bit wacky, but come to the sale and see if your preferred size got a big discount today.

Low priced socks are also available today. Three pairs of the only cost $8 today, down from $18. The only place you’re going to find deals significantly lower than this on socks and other essentials is in the Shein Black Friday sale.

To find these and other deals, you can either follow the specific links above or tap the button below. In either case, you’ll be able to shop great Under Armour Black Friday deals. We suspect these deals will be ending soon, especially since we’re already finding items “not available” this early in the sale.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
