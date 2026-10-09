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Todd Snyder and Lagavulin team up for some serious Scotch menswear

The seven-piece capsule leads with a suede jacket lined in Lagavulin’s officially registered tartan.

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Man, Jacket, Whisky
Lagavulin

Did you know Lagavulin has its own officially registered tartan? That’s impressive enough, but now you can get it on some incredible menswear from Todd Snyder, who put it on a suede jacket, a wool scarf, and other goodies.

The two brands just released Time & Craft, a seven-piece, limited-edition capsule inspired by the distillery’s Islay home. It lands as Todd Snyder turns 15.

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The obvious showpiece is an Italian calf suede Stable Jacket lined in the Lagavulin Islay Tartan, a pattern introduced in 2025 and registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans. The other headliner is a chore jacket cut from 500-gram wool tweed woven at Scotland’s Lovat Mill, in colors pulled from the tartan’s greens, peat browns, and copper tones.

Rounding things out are a Fair Isle sweater jacket and beanie in superfine merino, a lambswool blanket with a Portuguese suede carrier, and a printed wool tie and scarf.

This is what a good booze collab looks like

Clothing, Coat, Whisky
Lagavulin

Plenty of drinks collabs can (and do) slap a logo on a hoodie. This one has a registered tartan, mill-woven wool, and a designer who says Lagavulin has been his favorite whisky for years. Todd Snyder has done this before, too: in 2018 he made a limited-edition capsule with The Balvenie, built from handcrafted pieces that incorporated wood from the distillery’s barrels.

It’s also the most grown-up entry in a busy fall for spirits-meets-menswear. Budweiser went full Americana with Dickies, and Guinness went upmarket with Percival. Lagavulin picked the heritage-textile route, and it suits a whisky whose whole pitch is Scottish heritage.

That’s the kind of muscle you can get from a big-company pairing, with Diageo backing Lagavulin and American Eagle backing Todd Snyder. Both brands call this the first chapter of a longer partnership, with in-store experiences and (possibly) more sweet gear from Islay to come. If you want to start with the whisky, a bottle of Islay single malt is the place to begin.

Where to buy it

The Time & Craft collection is available now at toddsnyder.com/lagavulin and select Todd Snyder stores across the US, with prices from $128 for the beanie to $2,498 for the suede jacket. Select stores are also pouring complimentary Lagavulin on Saturday, October 10, from 4 to 7 PM.

Andy Vasoyan
Andy Vasoyan
Author
Andy Vasoyan is a Chicago-based writer and audio editor. He has been fortunate to visit distilleries and breweries across the… Read Full Bio
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